Generation Z’s ‘nowstalgia’ for Y2K fashion leads to an explosion in savings





It’s part of a growing fashion trend of the year 2000 and what has been called the Gen Z stalgia, which is reliving the fashion trends of the early 2000s that they were too young. to experience or remember the first time. I think there’s like this resurgence of what was so cool in the 2000s, now that it’s coming back it’s like you want to imbue it with pop culture today, said Lisa Sahakian. , CEO and founder of Ian Charms. It’s not just pearl necklaces that are making a comeback. Iconic fashion trends of the early 2000s like bobs, hipster jeans, and babydoll t-shirts are all making a comeback among younger consumers. This vintage renaissance has also led to an explosion in savings among Gen Z and an increase in sites that sell second-hand clothing like Depop and Poshmark. The second-hand clothing frenzy is starting to show up in brick-and-mortar stores, and on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, two vintage thrift stores, Bowery Showroom and Rogue, have led a corner of Stanton Street to be dubbed the block. TikTok because of the role of apps in driving these Gen Z trends to rise. Related In 2018, I decided on a whim to start posting on Depop. I found these vintage Skechers … I knew someone would love them. And within an hour of posting them, I had people standing up for them. It’s kind of like a switch went off right then, I was like, OK, I have something here, said Emma Snape, 25, owner of Snape. Depop, where Rogue says his journey to becoming a vintage seller began, has been a bastion of savings among Gen Z. The site has more than 30 million users, 90 percent of whom are under 26, according to the Platform. To date, Depop sellers have sold over $ 1 billion worth of vintage products. Rogue became a sensation on TikTok, showing off Y2K items saved on the app she was selling on her Depop. Last year, she said a video of her packing an order on Depop went viral overnight with over a million views on that post. Its audience on the platform has exploded to over 100,000. It was then that she decided to take her business offline and into a real store.

