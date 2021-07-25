Thrift Stores Offer Teens Ethical Clothing Choices, Fast Fashion Counter-Response | Chroniclers

Summer is halfway there and I have reached a dilemma. I have already filtered out all of my cute clothes that I have had in a while. And, like many teenagers, I love to add new pieces to my wardrobe.

If I want to keep up with the current trends I see on Instagram and TikTok, I have to improve my game. So of course I’m going to be driving at a reasonable speed, of course towards Goodwill and Summit Thrift.

Why do I go to flea markets if I want trendy clothes? Why not the mall? Of course, affordability is one of the main reasons 1 given that I’m in high school and my parents teach me the value of a dollar. “

But, above all, it is because of ethics.

I’m 16, so what ethics can I think of? Especially with clothes? Well, I don’t want to wear a pretty top that has been made cheaply at the expense of an overworked and underpaid person, contributing to our environmental crisis.

“Fast fashion” is a serious problem that few people realize affects them. Fast fashion is the term used to describe clothes that are inexpensively produced and produced quickly by mass market retailers in response to the latest trends. Some companies that fit this definition perfectly include Forever 21, H&M, Shein, and Victorias Secret.

These outlets are among those mentioned in an article titled “The Worst Fashion Brands to Avoid” which appeared in Eluxe Magazine in its May 7, 2021 issue. Forever 21 was known to have sweatshops and underpaid workers . According to an August 31, 2017, Los Angeles Times article, a woman working in Los Angeles would work about 11 hours a day, six days a week at a Forever 21 sewing factory, to be paid $ 6 an hour. much less than the minimum wage.

And the University of Maryland independent student newspaper The Diamondback reported in a September 12, 2019 article on Forever 21’s potential bankruptcy in 2019 that consumers are increasingly investing in where their clothes come from, depending on where they come from. focusing on sustainability and business ethics.

I know a lot of Gen Z who didn’t shed a tear when they heard that Forever 21 was potentially going out of business. Forever 21 made uninspired clothes, didn’t stay trendy, and just produced poorly made clothes. In addition, the chain was seriously losing to competitors such as H&M, Lulus and ASOS. Forever 21 fell behind, didn’t work towards sustainability, and just didn’t have clothes that appealed to the younger generations.

However, the business has new owners. Authentic Brands Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties have collaborated to acquire Forever 21, with the aim of making the clothing store more sustainable and manufacturing items more ethically. The brand claims to be working on developing clothing lines using environmentally friendly materials. It also improves the rights and protection of workers. There may still be hope for Forever 21.

And many brands are trying to keep up with the times. H&M takes on the ambitious challenge of becoming climate positive by 2040, which means the company strives to offset carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, while using 100% renewable energy. That would be huge because the carbon emissions in the fashion industry are massive.

McKinsey & Company’s research drew our attention to the fact that fashion production alone was responsible for nearly 2.1 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in 2018. It’s a frightening fact. But if we start pushing brands to adopt sustainable and ethical business models, we could have a positive impact on climate change.

And there is hope! In 2018, McKinsey’s State of Fashion study found that about 66% of Millennials around the world are willing to spend more on ethically made products, not just clothes, while still being sustainable.

I’m a Gen Z from 2004 and my TikTok feed is inundated with Gen Z kids posting awareness videos about buying sustainable clothing at thrift stores, yard sales, flea markets, shopping sites. online deals. There are also articles on how to reuse old clothes and even how to start sewing from scratch, encouraging others to follow the trend.

Fast fashion is shaped around creating new clothes for the latest trends. However, these trends seem to repeat themselves every 20 to 30 years. So if you go to a local thrift store or even rummage through your parents’ closet, you might be joining the current trends while helping our planet. Learning to touch up yourself might even breathe new life into old clothes.

And online shopping is also much more convenient these days, but there are options for that as well. Online thrift stores like ThredUp, Poshmark, LuxAnthropy, and even eBay are better alternatives to Amazon.

There is a lot of hope for the fashion industry with positive and big changes on the horizon, and with our younger generations taking the lead as more conscientious consumers.

Olivia Rankin is a new junior at Eisenhower High School.