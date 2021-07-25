Tips for fashion students to stay in the reshaped AI industry

As a strong demand for avant-garde clothing grows, the fashion industry in India is experiencing a phenomenal boom. According to the report, India’s clothing market will be worth Rs 25 trillion by 2030, making it the sixth largest market center in the world. The fashion industry is growing at an exponential rate every day.

Over the past year, consumer behavior has undoubtedly changed dramatically as people have taken shelter from the virus in their homes, travel has been restricted and shops have been closed around the world. However, the dominance of digital consumption continues and will increase in 2021. Businesses need to develop more engaging and engaging social experiences to encourage consumers to connect with the desired brand.

The fashion industry has catapulted itself amid seismic changes due to several changes in consumer spending habits, digital innovation and increasing globalization. In a world full of technological advancements, consumers are used to getting what they want, when and where they want it, easily using a variety of applications.

In fact, globally, when it comes to the number of internet users over the past year, India has experienced the highest absolute growth. Social media use is growing at the rate of about 25% per year, with nearly 70% of users active on Instagram. Social media plays a vital role in providing a platform to introduce consumers to fashion brands far removed from the dominant informal market. Slowly, the fashion industry is starting to realize that consumers’ preferences have changed over time and they want more environmentally friendly products.

Nature of the fashion industry

The fashion industry is volatile and dynamic as trends keep changing and coming back again and again is the biggest challenge for fashion students. It is extremely important for students to stay on top because surviving in a high-tech industry is not a cup of tea for everyone and therefore, in order to be successful in a career, one must adopt all the necessary traits to stand out.

Students always keep in mind to overcome the harsh environments of the challenges of the fashion industry. Students are advised as follows:

Be technically sound:

Students should know how to use the CAD (Computer Aided Design) program and should be familiar with any graphic design editing software as well as knowledge of 3D software that could help them improve their designs, as the industry of ‘today requires a talent who knows how to work with 360 degrees approach. Technologies these days provide opportunities for brands to run a genuine sustainable business, engage audiences, and stay relevant.

Be visionary:

You can see the visions come straight to your imagination when you are passionate about something. Pre-decide your long-term and short-term vision to stay clear where you need to go, how you want to operate, what strategy you need to achieve your vision, and how you want to impact your consumer and stand out from the crowd.

Go through customers:

Taking customer feedback into account when developing your brand and presenting a new collection to the world is very important. Many fashion brands from time to time conduct a survey to find out the tastes of their desired consumers, to predict the rise and fall of trends.

They research everything from climate to color preferences to social media trends and more, and the data collected is taken into account as part of the predictive analytics. Data-driven strategy helps brands operate more efficiently, giving them the ability to innovate and balance supply and demand.

Taking feedback and communicating with customers also motivates entrepreneurs to calibrate their designs and customize their merchandise accordingly.

Durability:

The fashion industry is known to set trends, and now the industry is working on its most important trend sustainability. As the demand for a consumer-centric approach increases, many people around the world have become aware of what they are consuming. According to research results, 88% of consumers want brands to help them be more environmentally friendly because customers want to have a positive impact on the environment.

Adapt new trends:

The trend is something that changes easily because the fashion industry is extremely dynamic and it changes in the blink of an eye. Currently, fashion trends have simplified due to the global Covid 19 pandemic.

Most fashion brands have toned down their style even after the pandemic; clothing is likely to be kept simple and comfortable. Students must adapt to changes and be creative to keep new trends afloat where competition is fierce or bloody nose.

The article is written by “Professor (Dr) Rana Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Sanskriti University

