Skateboarding – Horigome of Japan wins the sport’s first Olympic gold medal





TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) – Japan’s Yuto Horigome won the first Olympic gold medal in skateboarding after regaining his composure thanks to leading figures during the final rounds held Sunday in his hometown of Tokyo. Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil took silver in the men’s street skating competition and Jagger Eaton of the United States took bronze. In a biting final, Horigome stumbled over the first two runs, but regained his characteristic composure by pulling off four of the last five tricks, winning 9.50 for a backside 270 nollie. Horigome, 22, whose father introduced him to the sport as a toddler, won the medal a stone’s throw from where he grew up. “It was important to go back to the Koto neighborhood, it meant so much more to me,” he said. Horigome moved to the United States to pursue his skateboarding career after high school. “I couldn’t miss the fourth lap so I put everything I believed in and worked for this lap,” he said, after describing how stressed he had been after two runs. disappointing. Skaters cheered each other on in an otherwise empty concrete skate park, exhilarated during their runs to music as they battled the scorching Tokyo heat. Read more As Eaton and other contestants turned their heads to their Airpods, Horigome remained focused throughout the final. At one point, after tripping over his two runs, a frustrated Horigome put his head in his hands. WIDER ACCEPTANCE Nyjah Huston, an American skateboarder whose fans expected him to face Horigome for gold, collapsed after pulling off the first trick with 9.09 in the final, eventually finishing in seventh place. For many, the early days of skateboarding at the Olympics marked a turning point for the sport, which has its roots in youth street culture and has influenced everything from art to fashion. By adding skateboarding to its program, the International Olympic Committee hopes to tap into its legions of fans around the world, who have made skateboarding a multi-billion dollar industry. Despite Olympic approval, skateboarding is still considered a public nuisance, and street skateboarders are often kicked off their property by police in Japan. Just outside the skate park, a poster stuck to the exterior white picket fence forbidding skateboarding for locals. “Skateboarding is so much bigger than a sport, it’s an art form,” Eaton told reporters after the final. “It’s a creative outlet and a lot of people don’t see it that way, which is unfortunate.” Brazilian Hoefler agreed, saying he hoped the Olympics would make people “colder” about street skating. Reporting by Mari Saito; Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Kenneth Maxwell and Ed Osmond Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

