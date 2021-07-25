Love Island must end its toxic relationship with fast fashion







Island of love is truly the TV show that not everyone can stop watching. Critics point to its lack of a diverse cast, the perpetuation of unrealistic beauty standards, and predictable heteronormative storylines. Today I have something else to add to the long list of areas where Island of love could do better.

Unlike the majority of the old competitors, who go their separate ways just weeks after declaring undying love under the sun, Island of love has been engaged in a long term relationship through its intimate connection with the fast fashion industry. But with fashion being one of the biggest polluters of our rapidly warming planet, I think it’s high time to call out the red flags in this association.

To give a quick overview of the worst flaws in fast fashion: the industry creates incredible amounts of pollution, generates harmful microplastics and gets rid of a used clothing truck every second. Fast fashion manufacturers may call themselves feminists in their ads, but these messages of female empowerment don’t always extend to female garment workers who are supposed to produce clothes in sometimes dangerous and sometimes deadly conditions.

But how do I find a TV show that is guilty of trouble across an entire industry? Well, even viewers recognize that in 2021, Islands of love the potential to launch a career as a quick fashion influencer was probably high on the minds of most applicants. Forget about finding love, or even enjoying a six week summer vacation, the real winner is whoever gets the biggest brand deal after leaving their villa.

But the competitors themselves shouldn’t be to blame, not when Island of love initially drew the CEOs of fast fashion for a chat. The partnerships that followed had a huge impact: 2018’s official sponsor Missguided saw a 40% increase in sales Every evening Island of love was up and running, and since I Saw It First took over the role in 2019, he gives the program credit for put us on the map.

The two companies deny any human rights violations, with Missguided stating that they are committed to respecting, protecting and upholding the human rights of everyone without exception – in the supply chain and I Saw It First saying they have an approach strict zero tolerance for modern slavery.

One aspect of these sponsorship deals is that islanders wear clothing from the brand’s official partner. With access to a constantly updated wardrobe, it’s no wonder we never see contestants rehearse their outfits. As viewers, it looks like they were meant to keep pace. To get the Island of love look, we are forced into endless shopping, which is rendered worthless by the time they debuted on our Instagram grids.

But in recent years Islands of love meteoric rise, a new generation of consumers has come of age. Mintel’s research reveals that 68 percent of 16-24 year olds try to make more ethical fashion purchases, avoiding fast fashion in favor of second hand clothes.

If you walk past the plethora of polyester on your Instagram feed, you may come across some slow fashion influencers, who post photos of the same items worn in multiple ways to remind us that wearing the clothes we own again is actually normal. .

Imagine how revolutionary it would be to see Islanders gathered around the foyer with the same look as last week. Imagine producers turning up the heat in the refuge without approving an industry that is contributing to the climate crisis.

Despite this extensive review, I’m actually a hardcore Island of love fan. It is therefore with kindness that I send this message to the brain producers who have stuck to me on the screen in recent years: if you continue your promotion of fast fashion, there may not be a planet, even less a superb Mallorcan villa, for us to live.