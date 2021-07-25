Gurdaspur court observes while sentencing man to life for rape and murder of 84-year-old woman





Gurdaspur, July 25: Harshly descending a rape accused, a Gurdaspur court observed that a rapist disregarded the victim’s age, caste and dress code and sentenced him to life for rape and murder of an old woman. According to a report by Hours now, the court announced the life sentence of the Nepalese man with 25 years of imprisonment. He was found guilty of raping and killing an 84-year-old widow in 2019. The court observed that the elderly widow did not instigate the Nepalese man to commit the heinous crime. Read also | Uttarakhand Shocker: School owner allegedly raped 12-year-old girl in Dehradun; Stopped The report states that the incident took place on March 19, 2019. The 84-year-old victim was a widow and was sexually assaulted and killed by Satinder Rout in Gurdaspur where he worked at the sarpanch house. Judge Ramesh Kumari said the elderly person had suffered barbaric torture at the hands of the convict. In connection with the crime, the court convicted Rout of offenses under Articles 450 of the Indian Penal Code (trespassing), 376 (1) (rape) and 302 (murder). An adult couple has the right to stay together or as a couple, according to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. In addition, the report states that he was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and six months simple imprisonment for the offense punishable under section 450 of the IPC. The report quotes Judge Ramesh Kumari as saying that this case was an example of how a woman’s dignity, person, and life is not safe within the four walls of the house. The judge added that the rapist and the murderer do not care about age, color, creed, caste, race, dress, lifestyle choices, urban or rural origin. Read also | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 14-year-old girl becomes pregnant after being raped by six people, including two minors in Pollachi; 5 stopped

