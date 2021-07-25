Covid-19 still hurts fashion brands

Some of the world’s largest footwear and clothing companies are seeing production cut as factories in Southeast Asia struggle to keep the lights on amid one of the deadliest Covid-19 resurgences in the world. world.

A number of companies that make products for global giants like Nike Inc. and Adidas AG have reported factory suspensions in Vietnam in recent weeks as authorities impose restrictions to stop the virus. Other industries, such as the factories of Toyota Motor Corp. in Thailand, are also declining, as several countries in the region record record numbers of cases and deaths.

It will get worse before it gets better, with more closures and staff disruption in Asia, said Deborah Elms, executive director of the Singapore-based Asian Trade Center. Places like Vietnam that have largely avoided lockdown cannot maintain an open posture. With painfully slow vaccinations, I imagine more plant closures, with the ripple effects felt elsewhere.

The temporary closures come as assembly lines gear up for the holiday shopping season in the United States and Europe. The delays could mean shoes, costumes, sweatshirts and other clothing won’t be on department store shelves until Thanksgiving Day, the traditional kick-off to the holiday shopping season, Michael said. Laskau, founder of Ho Chi Minh City-based Paradigm Shift, which functions as an intermediary between manufacturers and overseas customers.

Merchandise trade has been a rare buffer for the virus-ravaged global economy, especially for high-export Asian countries, but the latest reports show cracks in this growth pillar. The surge caused by the delta variants has hit Southeast Asia particularly hard, highlighting the delicate choices of policymakers who balance vaccination campaigns and mobility restrictions while trying to keep their economies afloat.

The pain of manufacturing is particularly acute in Vietnam, where authorities have taken drastic measures to ensure factories can continue to operate. In some cases, electronics and tech companies have put workers on site overnight.

The clothing industry, with lower profits and more workers, has not been able to duplicate this effort. Feng Tay Enterprise Co., Pou Chen Corp. and Sports Gear Co. are among the manufacturers that have suspended operations in Vietnam.

Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, vice president of the Vietnamese Association of Leather Shoes and Handbags, said on Friday that more than 90% of the 800-member groups among southern shoe manufacturers and exporters have temporarily halted their activities.

Most of the factories that supply Nike and Adidas to Vietnam have suspended production, Xuan said. The production of the two companies accounts for about 80% of Vietnamese footwear exports and employs at least 500,000 workers, or about half of the workforce in the Vietnamese footwear industry.

Xuan said the association is asking the government to lift restrictions on overtime so that factories can make up for lost production once they reopen. He also calls on the government to allow companies to procure their own vaccines, which are currently distributed by the government.

The health and safety of our teammates, as well as that of our suppliers, remains our top priority, Nike said in an emailed statement. We continue to work with our suppliers to support their efforts in response to the dynamic and unprecedented nature of Covid-19. Adidas declined to comment, citing a period of silence companies are taking before reporting earnings, which it will do on August 5.

An export powerhouse, Vietnam not only survived, but even prospered during the US-China trade war and the early stages of the pandemic. Still, its business outlook began to show signs of weakness in the first half of July, said Linda Liu, economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. in Singapore.

Shipments of computers and electronics, as well as telephone equipment, contracted in the first half of this month compared to the same period a year ago, and shoe and clothing producers could follow suit. not in the second half of the month, she said. There might be some relief if the plant’s operations in southern Vietnam were allowed to resume.

Hurt, delay

A prolonged suspension of plant operations would harm and delay Vietnam’s economic recovery, which has been primarily driven by manufacturing, Liu said. The country’s deputy prime minister acknowledged earlier this week that it would be very difficult and challenging to meet this year’s economic targets, including gross domestic product growth of 6% to 6.5%.

Other Asian countries have reported booming exports as the latest wave of the virus has started to accelerate. South Korea and Taiwan have benefited from surging global demand for semiconductors, each recently enjoying a streak of double-digit year-on-year export gains. Thailand on Friday reported that June’s exports had grown the most in more than a decade, although officials warned that plant closures may soon begin to halt shipments.

Industries other than footwear are also starting to experience production setbacks.

A Vietnamese unit of the automaker Nidec Corp. resumed production in Ho Chi Minh City after a suspension, but with less than 10% of its 6,000 employees. Prosperous Industrial Holdings Ltd. announced in a Hong Kong exchange brief that its production of bags and packaging in Vietnam would cease from July 22 to August 2. 1.

Meanwhile, Toyota plans to shut down three factories in Thailand for a week as a wave of viruses affected the supply of spare parts, the Japans Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Pou Chens Ho Chi Minh City Pouyuen Vietnam, which supplies Nike and Adidas, halted production on July 14 for 10 days, the company said. Cu Phat Nghiep, president of the union of units, said the unit could not meet the city’s requirement to provide on-site housing for its 56,000 workers. There are no immediate plans to resume operations, he said.

Even if a factory can find housing for half of its workers, it is unlikely to be able to manufacture more than 20% of its products, Paradigm Shifts Laskau said.

It’s hard to see how this will shake up, he said. In the next two weeks, find out.