Camila Cabello Stuns In Yellow Dress With Shawn Mendes In NYC

Summer nights in the city! Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes looked more in love than ever as they enjoyed a date in New York City on Friday, July 23. The couple dressed up for their night out on the town. Camila, 24, wore a trendy mustard yellow sleeveless midi dress with matching point-toe pumps. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a white handbag. Shawn, 22, looked cool in a pair of light-washed denim jeans, white sneakers and a long-sleeved button-down shirt printed with several of the top buttons undone. Camila and Shawn attended a jazz performance before heading to Bar Pitti for dinner. They held hands as they left the club and walked over to their car for a bite to eat. The former Fifth Harmony singer was accompanied on her trip to New York by her boyfriend, where she made an appearance on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon. She performed her new song, Dont Go Yet for the very first time. Camila and Shawn have been together since July 2019. Since then, the singers of Seorita have been nearly inseparable and they quarantined each other together amid the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020. While self-isolation was decisive for most couples, the Cuban native and the singer of Stitches are still going strong. But the native of Canada recently revealed that he and Camila go through their ups and downs like any other couple. On the June 28 episode of the Man Enough podcast, Shawn recalled a recent fight he had with the Havana singer. I raised my voice to her and she was like, I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice? And I got so defensive, he says. I was like, I wasn’t raising my voice against you! And I raised my voice to her. And I felt it shrink and I felt myself grow and I was like, Oh my God, that’s the worst. I’m so afraid of being mean. I’m so afraid of being bad. The Treat You Better singer explained that his fear of being evil led to a massive conversation with Camila, after which they were able to grow up. I spoke about my pain and my fear, and she comforted me, Shawn admitted. And then it took me about 20 minutes for us to read our books separately so that we could come back to her and be like, my God, that was it and I’m so sorry. Keep scrolling below to see pics of Shawn and Camilas dating!

