



TOKYO (Japan) – Superstar Dusan Bulut rediscovered his best to propel undefeated Serbia to an impressive 21-14 victory over Belgium on Day 2 of the 3×3 Men’s Olympic competition. Bulut aka “Mr Bullutproof” was unstoppable with a record 13 points – the second time in four games he has scored in double digits – to ensure Serbia stay in the box for an automatic semi-final berth , which is rewarded by the two best teams of the group stage. The No.1 seed was incredibly the only undefeated men’s team on a dramatic day and extended their winning streak with a tough win over Poland earlier on Matchday 1. Fit Belgium, who were the last team to book a ticket to Tokyo, were the surprise package in 3×3 this year and entered the clash with a 2-1 record after beating the Russian Olympic Committee earlier in the season. of the second day in a physical clash. . But after a good start, they couldn’t stop the one-man Bulut show. Vasic pulls out the strings Bulut, who started his last two games slowly, slipped out of the glass in a pretty way, but Serbia were forced to work for the baskets and found themselves in trouble. Big man Mihailo Vasic – not Bulut – made the highlight with a slick behind Aleksandar Ratkov’s back pass. But little separated the teams at the halfway point. The neighborhood party Bulut doesn’t often look stupid, but he did when his secure layup was flatly rejected by Rafael Bogaerts as Belgium wouldn’t let Serbia get into the rhythm. Bulut takes over Bulut really found his rhythm when he splashed a logo two and then delivered a sweet dish to Vasic to give Serbia a practical 15-11 lead. He finished the job on a high note with a two-piece. The hero Bulut shrugged in a calm game against Poland with a masterclass that managed 7 out of 10 on the pitch, including a threesome of two. He sent an ominous warning to the pitch. FIBA

