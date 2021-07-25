Kiara Advani nails airport fashion with Sidharth Malhotra in chic outfit and 1 lakh boots | Fashion trends





Shershaah Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were pictured at Mumbai Airport today, leaving for Shershaah promotions. The duo, who would be a couple, were accompanied by Karan Johar. Kiara looked immaculate in a quirky top and jeans, with an expensive jacket and boots for her appearance at the airport. Read on to learn all about her look. Kiara chose a white slogan t-shirt for her jet-set look. The top featured the slogan “Yeh Dil Maange More” in a camouflage print. Kiara Advani at Kalina Airport. (Varinder Chawla) The 28-year-old paired the top with a camouflage-print cropped jacket with a front zipper. It had loose sleeves with gathered cuffs and double breasted pockets on the front. ALSO READ: Need motivation for training? Watch Kiara Advani land a high spinning kick Kiara wore the jacket with high waisted straight jeans in a light blue hue. She completed the look with a black crocodile print tote bag and suede boots from Christian Louboutin. The tall boots, called Eleonor Botta 100, were dark brown in color and went well with Kiara’s glamorous outfit. Kiara Advani in original top and denim with suede boots. (Varinder Chawla) If you want to add the boots to your collection, we have some news for you. Knee-high suede boots are worth a huge Approximately 1,33,597 ($ 1,795). The Eleonor Botta 100. (mytheresa.com) Finally, keeping Covid-19 guidelines in mind, Kiara wore a denim face mask accompanied by her initial, “K”. the Kabir Singh | the actor left his luscious locks open in a middle parting and styled them in soft waves with the ensemble. Kiara showcased her effortless airport look with minimal makeup, a pink lip tint, well-defined brows, and flushed cheeks. Sidharth Malhotra accompanied Kiara in a black sweater paired with camouflage print joggers and an olive green leather jacket with front pocket details. He completed the look with gray lace-up sneakers, tinted aviators, a headband and a black mask. Sidharth Malhotra at the airport. (Varinder Chawla) Kiara and Sidharth have yet to confirm the status of their relationship. But Kiara has been spotted with Sidharth and his family a few times. They had also traveled to the Maldives around the New Year. Their cinema Shershaah releases on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

