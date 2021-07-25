













Sir Sean connerySamara and Natasha’s granddaughters unveiled a new tartan in tribute to the late James Bond actor during the Dressed to Kilt show in New York City. The popular event, which was originally co-founded by Connery, the original James bond, returned after a coronavirus-related hiatus last year and was held last night at Long Island’s Mill Neck Manor. During the show, Connery was honored with a new tartan made especially for the actor with contributions from his family, which Samara and Natasha, 26, were able to see shaping. His fellow Dressed to Kilt co-founder, Dr Geoffrey Scott Carroll, arranged the plan for the kilt which is produced by Glenisla Kilts with a bespoke coat and dress designed by Totty Rocks of Edinburgh.









Dr Carroll said: “The creation of the new Sean Connery tartan was an all-Scottish collaborative effort. “Mark Gibson, well-known tartan designer, worked with Lady Connery, his son Stéphane and his granddaughters to create the tartan. “Lochcarron of Scotland then wove the new tartan in their factories, and the final kilt was made by John Culbert of Glenisla Kilts. “Sir Sean was one of the co-founders of Dressed to Kilt (DTK) in 2003 and without his personal support and involvement over the years the show would not have achieved the enormous success it has she knows. 3/3 SLIDES “He helped us make DTK the biggest, most prestigious and most exciting Scottish show in the world. ‘ Gallery: Prince Harry’s Shocking New Money Maker and Other Working Royal Family Members (Lovemoney) The kilt’s debut will be modeled on the runway by Sir Sean’s granddaughters, Natasha and Samara Connery. Scottish tartan designer Mark Gibson helped work on the look with his wife Lady Micheline Connery, son Stéphane Connery and granddaughters. The show raises funds for the Navy Seal Foundation and was broadcast live online. 4/4 SLIDES According to LinkedIn, Samara is currently an Art History student at New York University. Earlier this year, Samara and Natasha’s cousin, Saskia, gavehis family cause to celebrate. The 25-year-old fashion designer whose father is Sean’s stepson, Stéphane got engaged to Austrian bank heir Phillip Thomas Muhr, 31. “We are so happy to have reunited and look forward to spending the rest of our lives together,” Saskia said after accepting Phillip’s proposal with a diamond ring in the Lyford Cay enclave in the Bahamas, where Sir Sean is dead. 90 years old. “The exact place where we first laid eyes,” she adds, describing Phillip as “the love of my life, the man of my dreams and the best friend.”









