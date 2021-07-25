Lady Kitty Spencer’s stunning princess-style wedding dress revealed





















Congratulations are in order because Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece, is now married! Kitty married her partner Michael Lewis on Saturday in Rome – and her jaw-dropping dress was to die for. The bride looked like a vision in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress with white lace and puffed shoulders. The pinched figure had a full skirt and Kitty added a dramatic veil as did her royal aunt – with her hair pulled back in a sleek style. Kitty is a D&G brand ambassador and has a close relationship with the Italian fashion house. MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer’s Three-Day Italian Wedding – Guests, Dresses, and More Pictures of the beautiful wedding dress were shared on Instagram Sunday morning, which showed Kitty with her brothers Louis, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken – who allegedly walked her down the aisle. Loading the player … WATCH: Guests have arrived at Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding Some fans have also drawn similarities between Kitty’s classic lace dress and that of her mother Victoria Lockwood, worn in 1989 for her wedding to Earl Spencer. It has the same buttons on the front, as well as the long veil and the skirt. MORE: Did Prince William & Kate Middleton Attend Lady Kitty Spencer’s Wedding? The setting for Kitty and Michael’s wedding celebrations was idyllic – the nuptials took place at Villa Aldo Brandini, located in Rome’s Frascati district – and the ceremony started at 6 p.m. Rachel Lockwood’s wedding dress in 1989 It is not yet known if Earl Charles Spencer and his wife Karen Spencer were present for the Italian nuptials. Other guests included Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli and pop star Pixie Lott. The guests shared some photos of the interior of the luxurious venue It was reported that Lady Kitty initially had to delay her wedding plans due to the pandemic, after getting engaged in 2019. MORE: Inside Kitty Spencer’s Pre-Wedding Party Earlier this year, on the topic of the future, she said City Country magazine: “I’m just looking forward to a really happy family life, a happy marriage and happy children. Macaroons were served after dinner It’s unclear whether the couple will stay in Italy for a honeymoon or a jet for that matter to celebrate their status as a newlywed. In London, the couple own a stunning £ 19million property that feels like a five-star hotel in itself! Kitty even told the Standard Evening that interior design was his “most forgiving purchase”. “It was very important to me that my home was a home, a place I wanted to come back to at the end of the day and a place that reflected who I am,” she explained. “I have become totally engrossed in the process, from the fabrics to the carpentry. I can’t imagine this is something I will never regret investing money in.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

