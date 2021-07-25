I wore a long white dress to the wedding of my blind cousins

WE get it – dressing for a wedding is a total fashion minefield.

But when in doubt, there’s one cardinal style rule worth sticking to: DON’T even think about wearing white.

1 The woman wore white to her blind cousin’s wedding because it is her “favorite color” Credit: Getty

Unfortunately for a recent bride, her cousin clearly didn’t get the memo – or used the fact that her relationship is blind to ignore it.

Sharing his dilemma on Reddit, the woman explained how white is her “favorite color” and really suits her skin tone.

She explained, “I really thought no one would even notice that I was wearing white.”

But it goes without saying that the woman’s outfit did not please her aunt – who felt she was distracting her daughter’s attention on her big day.

She continued, “My aunt took me aside and berated me for wearing this color to her daughter’s wedding.

“She said just because her daughter is blind doesn’t mean she’s stupid and doesn’t know what’s going on around her.”

Taking no prisoners, the woman’s aunt then asked if the woman had fired the shot because her cousin was getting married before her. Ouch.

The woman added: “I had a fight with my aunt for trying to dictate what I wear, but she defended herself by saying I was a guest and should have respected the bride,” a- she explained.

My aunt asked me if I hated to see her daughter happy and if I had done this because my “blind” cousin had married before me.

“I left very upset and exhausted from this meeting.”

Moreover, even the woman’s boyfriend did not take her side and accused her of taking advantage of her blind cousin.

After urging her to apologize, the woman wrote, “He warned me that if my cousin found out, there would be problems.

“He suggested that I prepare to apologize but I really don’t see any reason to apologize since I have chosen to wear a comfortable color that I trust.”

Although the woman was hoping for support on the forum, the overwhelming majority of people said she was wrong.

One of them replied, “You were wearing a white dress to a wedding. It’s like the universal “fk you” to any bride. And that’s one more dress for a blind bride. “

“My favorite part was that her boyfriend gave her advance warning,” added another. “She knew it would be a problem.”

Meanwhile, a third ranted: “White flatters a LOT of people. It’s not your wedding, you don’t have to be the best.

“This day is for the bride, who should be the only one looking gorgeous in a long white dress.”

Responding to criticism, the woman replied, “I just think it’s ultimately my choice to wear whatever I want every time I go, especially since I wasn’t at the wedding, but considering how much. people care about minor things like that so I guess I haven’t thought about it … “

