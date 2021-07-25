Fashion
I wore a long white dress to the wedding of my blind cousins
WE get it – dressing for a wedding is a total fashion minefield.
But when in doubt, there’s one cardinal style rule worth sticking to: DON’T even think about wearing white.
Unfortunately for a recent bride, her cousin clearly didn’t get the memo – or used the fact that her relationship is blind to ignore it.
Sharing his dilemma on Reddit, the woman explained how white is her “favorite color” and really suits her skin tone.
She explained, “I really thought no one would even notice that I was wearing white.”
But it goes without saying that the woman’s outfit did not please her aunt – who felt she was distracting her daughter’s attention on her big day.
She continued, “My aunt took me aside and berated me for wearing this color to her daughter’s wedding.
“She said just because her daughter is blind doesn’t mean she’s stupid and doesn’t know what’s going on around her.”
Taking no prisoners, the woman’s aunt then asked if the woman had fired the shot because her cousin was getting married before her. Ouch.
The woman added: “I had a fight with my aunt for trying to dictate what I wear, but she defended herself by saying I was a guest and should have respected the bride,” a- she explained.
My aunt asked me if I hated to see her daughter happy and if I had done this because my “blind” cousin had married before me.
“I left very upset and exhausted from this meeting.”
Moreover, even the woman’s boyfriend did not take her side and accused her of taking advantage of her blind cousin.
After urging her to apologize, the woman wrote, “He warned me that if my cousin found out, there would be problems.
“He suggested that I prepare to apologize but I really don’t see any reason to apologize since I have chosen to wear a comfortable color that I trust.”
Although the woman was hoping for support on the forum, the overwhelming majority of people said she was wrong.
One of them replied, “You were wearing a white dress to a wedding. It’s like the universal “fk you” to any bride. And that’s one more dress for a blind bride. “
“My favorite part was that her boyfriend gave her advance warning,” added another. “She knew it would be a problem.”
Meanwhile, a third ranted: “White flatters a LOT of people. It’s not your wedding, you don’t have to be the best.
“This day is for the bride, who should be the only one looking gorgeous in a long white dress.”
Responding to criticism, the woman replied, “I just think it’s ultimately my choice to wear whatever I want every time I go, especially since I wasn’t at the wedding, but considering how much. people care about minor things like that so I guess I haven’t thought about it … “
For more wedding horror stories, this is the excruciating moment of the wedding photographer called bride by groom’s name EX and her face says it all.
And this bridezilla has been criticized for giving guests better food based on the cash gift and you must have more than 2k for the premium option.
Plus, this “nerdy guest is ashamed to wear a white maxi dress to the wedding and threaten to outshine the bride.
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/15686525/wedding-guest-wears-white-dress-blind-cousin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]