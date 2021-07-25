Fashion
Overview of the Olympics: American men get off to a quick start in volleyball | National sports
TOKYO (AP) After a long wait to step onto the pitch, the US men’s volleyball team quickly got France’s job done in their Olympic opener.
The United States didn’t take the field until 11 p.m. local time in the final match of Pool Day one, but set the tone early on by scoring the game’s first five points. The Americans won the game 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, as they try to build on their bronze medal in 2016.
The other winners on the opening day of the men’s competition were the reigning champions Brazil, Italy, Russians, Japan and Iran.
American men fall in beach volleyball
Beach volleyball player Phil Dalhausser has had a rough start at the Tokyo Games.
The four-time Olympian and 2008 gold medalist has been altered in quarantine because he is seen as close contact with Taylor Crabb, the U.S. beach volleyball player who retired after testing positive for COVID-19. Dalhausser sat next to Crabb on a flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco before heading to Japan.
Dalhausser and teammate Nick Lucena have only trained together twice since arriving in Tokyo until their opener on Saturday.
The Americans lost to reigning bronze medalists Robert Meeuwsen and Alexander Brouwer of the Netherlands. The Dutch won 21-17, 21-18 at the site of Shiokaze Park.
Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi of China beat Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson of Canada 18-21, 21-15, 15-11 earlier.
Medals awarded
Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit and Italy’s Vito DellAquila won the first two gold medals of the Olympic taekwondo competition in Tokyo.
Wongpattanakit won her first gold in a spectacular fashion in the women’s 49 kilogram final, scoring two points on a kick in the final 10 seconds for an 11-10 victory over 17-year-old Adriana Cerezo of Spain. Wongpattanakits gold is only the 10th in all of Thailand’s Olympic history.
DellAquila beat Tunisian Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi 16-12 in the men’s 58kg final to win his first Olympic medal. The final was another thriller that was tied 10-10 with about 15 seconds left before DellAquila won with a flurry of kills.
Chinese veteran Wu Jingyus attempted to become the first three-time Olympic taekwondo champion ended in the quarterfinals with a 33-2 loss to Cerezo.
The four-day taekwondo tournament continues on Sunday with British star Jade Jones attempting to succeed where Wu failed by winning her third consecutive gold medal.
Sun Yiwen of China beat five-time Olympian Ana Maria Popescu of Romania 11-10 in overtime to win gold in the women’s fencing competition.
Popescu tied the score at 10-10 with three seconds left to go into overtime, but Sun quickly scored the winning point in the deciding period.
Sun completed his Olympic medal streak after winning individual bronze and team silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Popescu has yet to win an individual gold medal in any of his five Olympic appearances, although ‘she is often one of the favorites. She won team gold in 2016.
Katrina Lehis of Estonia won the bronze medal by beating Russian fencer Aizanat Murtazaeva 15-8. Lehis led 4-3 in the second period before winning the next five points to take a lead she never gave up.
Biden cheers on the swim team
Members of the US swim team cheered and chanted from the stands for US First Lady Jill Biden, who sat across the pool and waved at the start of the swim.
Without fans in the 15,000-seat Tokyo Aquatics Center on Saturday, masked teams had ample room to spread out in distant corporate headquarters above the bridge. The American contingent waved tiny American flags and hammered red-white-blue Thunderstixes, while the Germans spread their large flag across two rows of seats.
While waiting for the session to start, the Americans chanted Dr. Biden, Dr. Biden and applauded.
None of the usual electricity that usually runs through the Olympic swimming pool was present. The teams shouted out the names of their swimmers during the race, when the sound of splashing water was easily heard and the music blared.
Earlier today, Biden watched a 3-on-3 basketball game with French President Emmanuel Macron and hosted a softball night at the US Ambassador’s residence.
Japan wins first gold medal
Naohisa Takato won Japan’s first gold medal at her country’s Olympics, beating Taiwanese Yang Yung-wei in the men’s 60-kilogram judo final.
Kosovar Disstria Krasniqi beat Japan’s Funa Tonaki in the women’s 48kg final less than an hour before Takato made sure her team didn’t have a double heartbreak on the opening day of the competition in his beloved martial art.
Takato has won his last three fights in the sudden death gold score, but took the final a bit anticlimactically after Yang made too many faults.
Takatos ‘charismatic success and Tonakis’ heartbreaking last-minute defeat could provide a much-needed burst of excitement for a nation that still feels deeply ambivalent about these Olympics and disheartened by the scandals and coronavirus setbacks that surround them.
More medals awarded
Ecuador won its first medal in cycling as Richard Carapaz won gold in the Olympic road race.
Embracing his locomotive nickname, Carapaz pulled away from his American breakaway pal Brandon McNulty as they neared the finish at Fuji International Speedway.
He slapped his handlebars in celebration as he crossed the line, where he was greeted by one of the few crowds allowed at the Olympics.
The chasing group turned the corner in sight of him at the finish line, then played cat and mouse for the other two medals. Belgian star Wout van Aert edged Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia in a photo finish.
An San and teenager Kim Je Deok have teamed up to lead South Korea to a gold medal in the first Olympic mixed team archery event at the Tokyo Games.
On a scorching Saturday at the Yumenoshima Park archery field, they outscored the Dutch Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler by a score of 5-3 to bring home another gold in archery. ‘bow for South Korea. The country has now won 14 of 17 gold medals in team archery competitions since the current format was introduced at the Olympics in 1988.
Additionally, it was the 24th Olympic gold medal for South Korea’s archery program, matching short track speed skating for most of the country in a particular sport.
Alejandra Valencia and Luis Alvarez combined for Mexico and beat Yasemin Anagoz and Mete Gazoz of Turkey to win the bronze medal.
Sources
2/ https://www.newburyportnews.com/sports/national_sports/olympics-roundup-us-men-get-off-to-fast-start-in-volleyball/article_ebf0efda-003e-571c-b53b-14fa5cf9289a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]