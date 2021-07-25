TOKYO (AP) After a long wait to step onto the pitch, the US men’s volleyball team quickly got France’s job done in their Olympic opener.

The United States didn’t take the field until 11 p.m. local time in the final match of Pool Day one, but set the tone early on by scoring the game’s first five points. The Americans won the game 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, as they try to build on their bronze medal in 2016.

The other winners on the opening day of the men’s competition were the reigning champions Brazil, Italy, Russians, Japan and Iran.

American men fall in beach volleyball

Beach volleyball player Phil Dalhausser has had a rough start at the Tokyo Games.

The four-time Olympian and 2008 gold medalist has been altered in quarantine because he is seen as close contact with Taylor Crabb, the U.S. beach volleyball player who retired after testing positive for COVID-19. Dalhausser sat next to Crabb on a flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco before heading to Japan.

Dalhausser and teammate Nick Lucena have only trained together twice since arriving in Tokyo until their opener on Saturday.

The Americans lost to reigning bronze medalists Robert Meeuwsen and Alexander Brouwer of the Netherlands. The Dutch won 21-17, 21-18 at the site of Shiokaze Park.

Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi of China beat Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson of Canada 18-21, 21-15, 15-11 earlier.

Medals awarded

Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit and Italy’s Vito DellAquila won the first two gold medals of the Olympic taekwondo competition in Tokyo.

Wongpattanakit won her first gold in a spectacular fashion in the women’s 49 kilogram final, scoring two points on a kick in the final 10 seconds for an 11-10 victory over 17-year-old Adriana Cerezo of Spain. Wongpattanakits gold is only the 10th in all of Thailand’s Olympic history.

DellAquila beat Tunisian Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi 16-12 in the men’s 58kg final to win his first Olympic medal. The final was another thriller that was tied 10-10 with about 15 seconds left before DellAquila won with a flurry of kills.

Chinese veteran Wu Jingyus attempted to become the first three-time Olympic taekwondo champion ended in the quarterfinals with a 33-2 loss to Cerezo.

The four-day taekwondo tournament continues on Sunday with British star Jade Jones attempting to succeed where Wu failed by winning her third consecutive gold medal.

Sun Yiwen of China beat five-time Olympian Ana Maria Popescu of Romania 11-10 in overtime to win gold in the women’s fencing competition.

Popescu tied the score at 10-10 with three seconds left to go into overtime, but Sun quickly scored the winning point in the deciding period.

Sun completed his Olympic medal streak after winning individual bronze and team silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Popescu has yet to win an individual gold medal in any of his five Olympic appearances, although ‘she is often one of the favorites. She won team gold in 2016.

Katrina Lehis of Estonia won the bronze medal by beating Russian fencer Aizanat Murtazaeva 15-8. Lehis led 4-3 in the second period before winning the next five points to take a lead she never gave up.

Biden cheers on the swim team

Members of the US swim team cheered and chanted from the stands for US First Lady Jill Biden, who sat across the pool and waved at the start of the swim.

Without fans in the 15,000-seat Tokyo Aquatics Center on Saturday, masked teams had ample room to spread out in distant corporate headquarters above the bridge. The American contingent waved tiny American flags and hammered red-white-blue Thunderstixes, while the Germans spread their large flag across two rows of seats.

While waiting for the session to start, the Americans chanted Dr. Biden, Dr. Biden and applauded.

None of the usual electricity that usually runs through the Olympic swimming pool was present. The teams shouted out the names of their swimmers during the race, when the sound of splashing water was easily heard and the music blared.

Earlier today, Biden watched a 3-on-3 basketball game with French President Emmanuel Macron and hosted a softball night at the US Ambassador’s residence.

Japan wins first gold medal

Naohisa Takato won Japan’s first gold medal at her country’s Olympics, beating Taiwanese Yang Yung-wei in the men’s 60-kilogram judo final.

Kosovar Disstria Krasniqi beat Japan’s Funa Tonaki in the women’s 48kg final less than an hour before Takato made sure her team didn’t have a double heartbreak on the opening day of the competition in his beloved martial art.

Takato has won his last three fights in the sudden death gold score, but took the final a bit anticlimactically after Yang made too many faults.

Takatos ‘charismatic success and Tonakis’ heartbreaking last-minute defeat could provide a much-needed burst of excitement for a nation that still feels deeply ambivalent about these Olympics and disheartened by the scandals and coronavirus setbacks that surround them.

More medals awarded

Ecuador won its first medal in cycling as Richard Carapaz won gold in the Olympic road race.

Embracing his locomotive nickname, Carapaz pulled away from his American breakaway pal Brandon McNulty as they neared the finish at Fuji International Speedway.

He slapped his handlebars in celebration as he crossed the line, where he was greeted by one of the few crowds allowed at the Olympics.

The chasing group turned the corner in sight of him at the finish line, then played cat and mouse for the other two medals. Belgian star Wout van Aert edged Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia in a photo finish.

An San and teenager Kim Je Deok have teamed up to lead South Korea to a gold medal in the first Olympic mixed team archery event at the Tokyo Games.

On a scorching Saturday at the Yumenoshima Park archery field, they outscored the Dutch Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler by a score of 5-3 to bring home another gold in archery. ‘bow for South Korea. The country has now won 14 of 17 gold medals in team archery competitions since the current format was introduced at the Olympics in 1988.

Additionally, it was the 24th Olympic gold medal for South Korea’s archery program, matching short track speed skating for most of the country in a particular sport.

Alejandra Valencia and Luis Alvarez combined for Mexico and beat Yasemin Anagoz and Mete Gazoz of Turkey to win the bronze medal.