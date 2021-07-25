Fashion
Why Bling never went out of fashion
Key points to remember:
McKinsey research shows that young Chinese consumers are new to luxury, with just 13% of consumers surveyed after the 80s and 90s saying they grew up with luxury.
Bling is typically associated with the public display of physical luxury goods, and social media has been a game-changer where its status can be amplified with a wider audience.
Herms is not considered a flashy brand, but its limited edition handbags like the Birkin and Kelly are hard to come by. This scarcity of products associated with brand appeal significantly equates to bling appeal.
“Bling” can mean different things to different people. It usually evokes associations with extravagance, visibility and sparkle. Design is essentially a strong signal to confer or symbolize a predominantly financial or social status. But it is also essential to forge a desired identity.
The ostentatious or ostentatious luxury represents the rise of Chinese consumers of middle classes, the first and especially the second generation of wealth (Fuerdai). As such, recognizable and exclusive luxury brands offer the so-called nouveau riche a visible expression of their social capital.
Some observers might point out that bling in China has become an outdated phenomenon and the market has evolved. Yes, the extravagance has certainly been toned down and now consumers who see themselves as superior in taste tend to favor niche brands. Undeniably, the government campaign underway reducing corruption has had an impact on luxury gifts and, to some extent, the brandishing of wealth.
However, this does not represent the end of bling in China. In fact, he never disappeared. Revenge spending is a timely reminder that consumers are still drawn to high profile luxury brands. In 2020, deliveries of the iconic Porsche 911 to Chinese customers increased by 70% compared to the previous year. So is bling here to stay in China? Here we have explained why bling will remain in fashion and should even be seen as an integral part of luxury brand offerings.
Knowledge gap
McKinsey research shows that young Chinese consumers are new to luxury. Only 13 percent of consumers surveyed after the 80s and 90s grew up with luxury, so a lack of knowledge is still very evident among these new luxury consumers. For them, it is the power of the logo that motivates purchase intention. As McKinsey notes, the brand was the number one reason for the last luxury purchase among 68% of post-90 consumers.
Social media
The bling is usually associated with physical luxury goods that can be displayed publicly: the bag, the automobile or the watch. Therefore, all forms of social media have been game-changing, where its status can be amplified for a wider audience. It also means that experiential luxury is no longer personal or private. A visit to Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai can be shared across various social media platforms and in real time, giving the bling new meaning as the emotions of an intangible experience can quickly project a luxurious and branded lifestyle.
Celebrity Association
Bling is also often defined by association. In many western markets, for example, luxury brand associations can impart a grandiose image with the help of some hip-hop artists. In China, the rise of celebrity culture has deepened the relationship between luxury and notoriety that extends beyond prestige. This change is exemplified by so-called Chinese Kim Kardashian called Angelababy who has associations with a range of luxury brands including Dior and Tag Heuer.
Coded status
Bottega Veneta, a relatively logo-less brand, is not known for its bling factor. On the contrary! It is precisely his discretion that makes the brand visible (only for connoisseurs). It might be ironic, but the lack of a logo (and minimal social media presence) lends remarkable appeal to the brand and its followers. Contrary to popular belief, bling can be low-key and doesn’t have to be strong to instill status.
Brand to product
The limited editions have become a new benchmark for fans of bling. Herms is not considered a flashy brand, but limited edition handbags, such as its Birkin and Kelly bags, are hard to come by. The scarcity of products associated with brand appeal significantly equates to bling appeal. This phenomenon has spread to the sneaker category, where premiums on high-demand models reflect their resale market value.
Managing the bling in China is a delicate balance. The performance of a Porsche car is of little value if its brand image is not given to the owner and appreciated by others. However, too much bling and a brand will be exposed as superficial while too little bling will make it irrelevant. Desirability rather than popularity defines the new expression of bling. Therefore, luxury executives need to adopt the right bling strategy to add value to their brands, because bling is definitely here to stay.
Glyn Atwal is associate professor at the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Bourgogne (France). He is co-author of Luxury Brands in China and India (Palgrave Macmillan).
