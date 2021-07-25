Holly Willoughby amazes fans in strapless pencil dress



















July 25, 2021



Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a 16Arlington feathered pencil dress to appear on BBC Take Off on Saturday night – see her stunning outfit

Holly willoughby maybe on summer break, but she was back on our screens on Saturday night thanks to the new BBC show To take off – and as usual, her outfit did not disappoint. The star looked stunning in a strapless feathered pencil dress from one of her favorite glamor brands, 16Arlington – sharing a beautiful photo of her outfit on Instagram. MORE: Holly Willoughby posts rare photo with lookalike dad – fans notice weird resemblance “Take off … now BBC1 … Dress by @ 16arlington,” she captioned the photo, which showed her posing in her midi dress – which she teamed with plexiglass heels and gorgeous tanned makeup. . Holly looked gorgeous in her feathered dress Unsurprisingly, Holly’s party look drew plenty of comments from fans, with one reacting: “Dream dress”, while another wrote: “I need this dress.” OK! RELATED: These Stars Love To Wear Marks & Spencer! Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and more Sadly, the presenter’s feathered dress is actually a piece from the brand’s last season, as the show was filmed over 18 months ago. It originally cost £ 795 at Net-A-Porter, but you can still pick up a very similar version of the dress for £ 750 from Harvey Nichols. SHOP SIMILAR: 16Arlington Dress, £ 750, Harvey nichols BUY NOW And if you like the fancy feather trend, there are plenty of options for shopping on Main Street to give the look the look for less … Feather top and pants, from £ 81.75, Karen millen BUY NOW Feathered mini dress, £ 50, River island BUY NOW Feathered dress, £ 125, John lewis BUY NOW Holly has recently shared a lot of fashion inspirations with her Instagram followers, especially her favorite pieces from Marks & Spencer. MORE: Holly Willoughby Stuns On Rare Date With Husband Dan Baldwin Friday the This morning The star looked stunning in the brand’s relaxed midi shorts, which feature a high waist, classic five-pocket styling and rolled-up hems. She wrote: “Denim shorts are a must-have for this summer that I can’t do without. I dressed my @marksandspencer in this pretty embroidered blouse… this blouse is one of my favorites !!!!” The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. GOOD MORNING! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

