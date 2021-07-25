Using fashion to foster relations between South Africa and Italy

Johannesburg – Italians and South Africans may speak different languages ​​and are thousands of miles apart, but there are many similarities between the two proud nations. From their love for food, family, football as well as rich histories and cultures, countries are hailed for their appreciation of the little things in life.

Fashion is also a language that South Africans and Italians speak fluently, and now an initiative is hoping to use it to improve relations between the two countries. The Fashion Bridges I Ponti della Moda project, which aims to lay the foundations for a sustainable, inclusive, strategic and long-term cooperation between the Italian and South African fashion industries, plans to do just that. It will also see talented local designers gain vital experience from their Italian counterparts, which will culminate in the opportunity to showcase their designs in one of the world’s fashion capitals.

These designers will also be on display and work with some of the best materials and gain valuable insight on how to establish and grow their fashion houses. Fashion Bridges I Ponti della Moda, is the work of the Italian Embassy in Pretoria, in partnership with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (National Chamber of Italian Fashion), Polimoda, a prestigious Italian fashion school, organization for the purpose non-profit Centro di Firenze per la Moda Italiana and Lineapelle, the most important international fair dedicated to leather, which will also provide materials to be used by designers for their creations. The organizations involved in The Fashion Bridges I Ponti della Moda project. Image provided. It is also supported by South African Fashion Week (SAFW), the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), as well as the Nelson Mandela Forum.

This is an incredible opportunity and platform to promote Italian fashion and young designers alongside young South African talents, thus creating a reciprocal cultural and design exchange, explained the director of SAFW. , Lucilla Booyzen. Much work has gone into Fashion Bridges I Ponti della Moda, and in order for it to reach its full potential, the project will focus on three areas of intervention. The first is Cradle of Fashion which, according to Booyzen, seeks to foster talent recruitment by establishing academic cooperation between some of the largest and most internationally renowned fashion schools and entities in Italy and South Africa.

SAFW and Polimoda have paired three of the most talented new graduates from several South African fashion schools with three of Polimoda’s most talented new graduates, she said. This group of six junior designers will then participate in a virtual training program developed by Polimoda, with the contribution of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. They will also be paired up and their teamwork will culminate in a joint capsule collection that will be presented in Milan, during Milan Fashion Week in September 2021 and in Johannesburg during South African Fashion Week in October 2021.

The second installment of Fashion Bridges I Ponti della Moda, titled Young Lions, aims to promote and expand the market for young established Italian and South African fashion designers. The Fashion Bridges I Ponti della Moda project, which aims to lay the foundations for sustainable, inclusive, strategic and long-term cooperation. Image provided. Two emerging designers, one for each country, will be helped to identify business opportunities in South Africa and Italy and establish contact with local agents, Booyzen said. The final pillar is the extraction of materials and fashion tools which involves a roundtable and business-to-business meetings between South African and Italian companies operating in the fashion and textile industry.

At the end of October in Johannesburg, the embassy, ​​with the support of the Italian Trade Agency in Johannesburg, is organizing a networking event focused on producers and buyers of raw materials, fabrics, leather, textile machinery, aimed at strengthening technical skills. and the supply chains of the fashion industries in the two countries, with special attention to quality, sustainability, in line with the innovative approach of the circular economy, said Booyzen. The SAFW director added that Fashion Bridges I Ponti della Moda is committed to providing exposure to young South African designers and improving their relationships with Italian designers. This will be achieved through a Virtual Visual Project Diary which has been created to showcase the stories behind each of the designers and their development and growth on and through the Fashion Bridges Project.