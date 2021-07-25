Fashion
Lady Amelia Windsor steps out in a striped backless dress and sandals while shopping at the second hand market
A relaxed royal! Lady Amelia Windsor soaks up the sun in a striped halterneck dress and chunky sandals as she shops at the Secondhand Market in London
- Lady Amelia Windsor, 26, went shopping at a secondhand market on Sunday
- Royal, who is 41st on the throne, donned a striped halterneck dress and sandals
- Beauty without makeup took a walk down the street with headphones on
Lady Amelia Windsor, 26, stepped out in a striped halterneck dress and sandals as she shopped at a thrift market this weekend.
The 26-year-old royal, who is 41st to the throne, lives in Notting Hill and is an advocate for ethical fashion.
The Duke of Kent’s grandfather browsed the items on display in the West London Market, before picking up a pair of matching salt and pepper shakers in the style of small cottages.
Clutching her phone in one hand, Amelia, who chose to wear her hair blonde, could be seen holding the strap of her stylish crossbody bag firmly with the other.
Lady Amelia Windsor, 26, opted for a makeup-free look as she stepped out in a striped halterneck dress and sandals while shopping at a secondhand market in Kensington, London on Sunday
The summery look was completed with a white tote with black square details that she wore over her shoulder.
Reducing things for the occasion, she chose to accessorize only with a gold bracelet.
Her long blonde tresses were styled straight and in a side parting and she went for an almost makeup-free look.
Once nicknamed the most beautiful member of the royal family, Amelia is currently signed with Storm models, which represent Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.
The young royal was walking the street in a summery minidress while listening to something in her headphones
She has accumulated nearly 90,000 subscribers on Instagram by sharing her original sense of style and her collaborations with brands, notably with fine jewelry specialist Alice van Cal.
Amelia has also posed for Dolce & Gabbana and has designed her own line of accessories in collaboration with Penelope Chilvers.
The editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine was also reportedly interned in the Bulgari jewelry house while she was studying at the University of Edinburgh.
The busy royal took advantage of the slight easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK, after recently posting on Instagram that she had a meal at the vegan restaurant Holy Carrot in Knightsbridge.
And she took a trip to the seaside in Kent for a climate change awareness post on World Oceans Day earlier this month.
Amelia (pictured on Instagram) is currently signed with Storm models, which portray Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne, and she has previously been named the most attractive royal.
