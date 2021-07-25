Americans collapse in an absolutely epic way against France





It looked like the US team would avoid another embarrassing loss when they led 74-67 with just under four minutes left against France to open the Tokyo Olympics. Instead, the Americans suffered a humiliating collapse as they gave up a 14-0 run and ultimately lost, 83-76. So if you count at home it’s a 16-2 score to end the game. This is the first loss at the Olympics for USA Basketball since 2004: The United States team’s loss to France today is the USAB’s first Olympic loss since 2004 against Argentina. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2021 Jrue Holiday attempted to play the hero in the fourth quarter shortly after he flew to Tokyo after the Milwaukee Bucks Championship celebration. He was all over the pitch on both sides and it looked like France were on the ropes thanks to their 12 points in the fourth quarter. Then the USA team collapsed, missing a bunch of 3-point glances. There was even a possession with three consecutive misses on 3 fields, Zach LaVine, Kevin Durant and Holiday all missing. It was just a fourth quarter nightmare for Americans outside of Holiday: Team USA 4th Quarter Shooting Table, 4 of 18.

Just 1 in 3 in the paint. pic.twitter.com/RpNxzp1C1S – Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) July 25, 2021 Holiday led the United States with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists off the bench. The Americans shot just 36.2% from the field and 10 of 32 of 3. Evan Fournier played the hero for France with 28 points on 11 of 22 shots. The United States team had no response for their shot throughout the game, and it was their 3 points with just under a minute to go that gave the French the advantage for good. This triple came after several big scrambling games, with France just wanting it more than the shocked Americans. The USA team certainly did not finish these Olympics, as they should still improve as long as they beat Iran and the Czech Republic. However, after those first two show losses, this latest collapse is another harbinger that this team may not be worthy of a gold medal. Gregg Popovich’s team has a lot to clean up, especially in critical times. They can’t just roll a 3 and expect to win gold. We’ll see how Team USA responds.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clutchpoints.com/team-usa-news-americans-collapse-absolutely-epic-fashion-vs-france-open-olympics/

