Dress up your summer table with these side dishes – Mississippi’s best community newspaper

THey say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Try a better way summer is grilling season, so keep your cool and let the heat out of the kitchen. Grill the main course outside, and if you must cook, use the microwave and keep the kitchen cool.

Fortunately, just as the summer temperature rises, so too does the availability of fruits, vegetables and herbs which are best served raw and fresh. Basically all of these dishes require shopping, chopping, and a little bit of seasoning. And all of these recipes can be prepared in advance.

When you think of fresh side dishes, let your imagination run wild beyond green salads. As much as you love kale (really?), A myriad of super nutritious and delicious combinations can be found in classic combinations of grains, beans, rice, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs and vegetables.

Lean and grilled meats and seafood are a healthy and tasty choice and are good for you in small amounts, but ounce for ounce, grains, beans, and rice are much better sources of complex carbohydrates, fiber and more. of vitamins. And when eaten in certain combinations (beans and rice, for example), they’re a great source of protein. If that sounds bland, think again! These ingredients are found in kitchens around the world and are the perfect blank canvas for intense flavors.

To season and dress these dishes, you’ll want to keep certain ingredients in your summer pantry. Collect a range of vinegars such as white and black balsamic vinegar, apple cider, sherry, and champagne vinegar. Fruity olive oils, as well as a variety of olives, capers and pickles will come in handy. Dried fruits such as cranberries, cherries or raisins are also very fragrant. Nuts and seeds not only add texture to a dish, but also nutritional value. Honey, soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, tahini, and pepper sauces are great to have on hand. Fresh ingredients for the seasoning include lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruits, garlic, onions, peppers, and a variety of cheeses.

For quick and easy cereals, everything from brown rice to quinoa is available in a microwave-safe pouch, or you can cook any grain or even microwave pasta. To cook pasta in the microwave, place the desired amount in an oversized microwave-safe bowl and cover with an inch of water. Add a little salt to the water. Read the instructions on the box for the suggested cooking time and add three or four minutes. Open microwave at full power. Test the cooking.

To cook rice in the microwave, place 2 cups of rice and 3-1 / 2 cups of water and a little salt in an oversized microwave-safe bowl. Microwave uncovered on maximum power for 10 minutes. Then microwave uncovered over medium-low heat for 15 minutes. Aerate with a fork.

For the quinoa, place the grains and water in an oversized microwave-safe bowl and cook on high power for 5 minutes, then for 8 minutes at 60 percent power.

For the tabbouleh, place the desired amount with twice the amount of water in an oversized microwave-safe bowl, add a pinch of salt, stir and cover. Microwave on high power for about 2 minutes and 30 seconds and let stand for about 7 minutes.

In my kitchen I use fresh, dried and canned beans for different dishes. In the summer, I buy fresh peas and beans at the farmer’s market because they are delicious and they can also be easily prepared in the microwave for fresh dishes. But I also keep a variety of canned beans on hand. Check the ingredients for the fewest preservatives and try to find organic brands that only contain water and salt.

Hope you enjoy these easy and cool recipes here, and after reading up on the ingredients, you will find and create new ways to bring these ingredients to your table.