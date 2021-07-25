Final of the LVMH Prize for young fashion designers





The 8th edition of LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers announced that the 2021 final will take place on September 7, 2021 at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. Last year, the 7th edition final was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the prize of 300,000 was split among the eight finalists. On September 7, the jury will decide between the nine finalists and award the 2021 LVMH Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize. The Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize was created in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019. The nine finalists for the 2021 LVMH Prize are: Bianca Saunders by Bianca Saunders (British designer based in London), menswear. Charles de Vilmorin by Charles de Vilmorin (French designer based in Paris), genderless collection. Christopher John Rodgers by Christopher John Rodgers (American designer based in New York), women’s clothing. Connor ivesby Connor Ives (American designer based in New York), women’s clothing. ChildSuperby Colm Dillane (American designer based in New York), women’s and men’s fashion. Kika Vargas by Kika Vargas (Colombian designer based in Bogota), clothing for women. Lukhanyo Mdingiby Lukhanyo Mdingi (South African designer based in Cape Town), clothing for women and men. Nesi Dojakaby Nesi Dojaka (Albanian designer based in London), clothing for women. Ruiby Rui (Chinese designer based in Shanghai), collections without genre. This year, the public will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes of the show. Via social networks, spectators will be able to follow the highlights of the LVMH final and discover the path of the finalists.

