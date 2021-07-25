the day Lord’s ditched his traditional dress code for The Hundred





“I absolutely didn’t expect this exposure. I didn’t even expect to be in the XI, let alone open the stick, so it was a dream come true,” Capsey explained after his innings. “I want to play for England. I want to open, or play first row, for England, in all formats. I want to go as high as possible.” Capsey was well supported by 29 out of 35 measured balls from captain Dane van Niekerk, as the Oval Invincibles lived up to their nickname by securing their second straight victory. Van Niekerk is the South African captain and she already demonstrates superb match management skills. The Invincibles 132 for seven were perfectly targeted, given that Cent’s previous four women’s games had been won by a total of 130. He could have been kicked out if England captain Heather Knight had spent more time in the crease during the innings. of the Spirits. But Van Niekerk applied tremendous pressure with his tactic of starting with his most dangerous bowlers. Marizanne Kapp had done the job superbly last week, when she delivered the first ten balls of the entire tournament, but was missing with a groin injury on Sunday. The Invincibles therefore turned to the raw pace of another South African Shabnim Ismail, who steadily nears the 80mph mark and Tash Farrant’s left arm swing. These two were so effective that by the end of the 25-ball Powerplay, the Spirit had only scored 19 points and were already seeing the required rate climb above what could realistically be achieved. Knight hit magnificent limits in his 40 of 29 balls, but couldn’t prevent a 15-point loss. The ensuing men’s game between the same two teams was abandoned without a ball being thrown after the rain came in from the north. It was possible that it could be reduced to 25 balls per side, if the weather had calmed down, which would have resulted in the shortest game in professional history. (The minimum requirement for Twenty20 cricket is five six-ball passes.) Instead, Lords had to settle for a new attendance record for a women’s national game, far eclipsing the 7,395 who saw the Invincibles beat the Originals at The Oval last week.

