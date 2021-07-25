United States men’s basketball team leads France after first quarter – NBC New York

The United States men’s basketball team reported their recent woes in Tokyo.

The problems that surfaced in the teams exhibition games continued into the Olympics as the United States lost their opener to France in a stunning manner, losing 83-76. It was the US team’s first loss at the Olympics since 2004.

“You have to be honest. Look at their roster. They have guys who are really tired of the trip, who played in the NBA Finals and stuff,” said Frances Evan Fournier, who scored 28 points, a record. “We know they’re not complete yet. Nonetheless, it was a very good win for us anyway.

A match that does little to allay concerns about the American team and its international competition no longer serving as a simple springboard on the Americans’ path to gold.

A fourth consecutive gold medal could not so easy for a United States team that has lost three of the last five games, including exhibitions.

The United States, however, positioned itself to win in what was a back-and-forth affair. The team turned what was a 62-56 deficit going into the fourth into a 74-67 lead with 3:41 remaining in the game thanks to the heroism of recently-crowned NBA champion Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Holiday scored 12 of the United States’ first 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a corner 3 that allowed for a four-point lead. After a 3 from Zach LaVine and a pair of free throws from Devin Booker, the United States led 74-67 and looked doomed to victory.

France then closed the match with a score of 16-2.

Nicolas Batum hit a 3 and Fournier followed with a jumper to get closer 74-72. Rudy Gobert then reduced the deficit to one with a free throw.

Following a savage shot attempt on Gobert’s possession that ensued, Guerschon Yabusele made a diving save to keep the ball from going out of bounds. He deflected it to Fournier, who scored a 3 that capped a 9-0 run and gave France a 76-74 lead with 57 seconds left.

Kevin Durant and Holiday missed potential go-ahead 3 in the last minute. A turnaround from the United States as they led 78-74 with 17 seconds remaining nearly sealed it as France’s run stretched to 14-0.

A shocked American team left the field, their 24-game winning streak was interrupted.

Gobert had 14 points and nine rebounds for France. Holiday has scored 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the US team, which will face Iran on Wednesday. Adebayo added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Durant, hampered by fouling issues throughout the game, finished with 10 points in 20 minutes.

Gregg Popovich chose to pitch Durant, Adebayo, LaVine, Draymond Green and Damian Lillard in Team USA’s first Olympic game.

The United States recorded a 16-4 streak in the first, capped by transitioning buckets from Holiday and Jayson Tatum, who opened a 22-13 lead with 1:23 remaining in the quarter.

The United States applied a heavy switch defense that helped force six turnovers in the first quarter. France, who shot 30.8% in the first quarter, were held without a basket in the final five minutes of the quarter.

The lead reached 10 in the second quarter and the United States had a 45-37 lead in the break after his 3-point shot woke up with Lillard taking 3 of 6 from the bottom of the half. France is only 1 to 11 since the end of the half.

That changed in the third as Fournier drained a pair of threes early and scored 10 points in the quarter to put France in the lead.

Nando De Colo hit a 3 with 2:40 left in the quarter to give France a 55-54 lead, the team’s first lead since 9-8 in the first. The United States was limited to two field goals in the final nine minutes of the quarter as France was third on a 22-7 streak to take a 62-56 lead.

The United States made a comeback, but France retaliated with another of its own. This sent the winners of three consecutive gold medals to an alarming 0-1 start.

Its group stage, Fournier said. The goal for us is to go as far as possible. It’s a hell of a victory, and our country will be extremely proud, but it’s only a game.