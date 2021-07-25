Surprised fashion award winner | Otago Daily Times News Online





Passionate fashion designers gathered this weekend at the Mataura Licensing Trust Hokonui Fashion Design Awards. Sheree McIntyre, president of MLT Hokonui fashion design, said the event went well. “There was a good positive buzz over the two days.” There were 240 entries this year in 11 categories. Some of the categories included the collections price, the menswear price, and the nightlife price. Arina Terekhova, from Christchurch, won the Mataura Licensing Trust Award of Excellence and the Open Collections Award. She discovered her success after Saturday’s gala when she was due to leave to catch a flight to Dunedin, Ms Terekhova said. “I was afraid I would miss my flight, but finding out I won, I was bewildered. It was so unexpected.” The main motivation for the collection came from her education in Siberia, she said. “The collection is called Urban Forager. I have always been a forager and have always been in the harvest. So I always collect sticks and berries.” The winning piece featured printed forest leaves and natural fibers such as New Zealand merino and silk. Her kete bags were colored with an environmentally friendly dye, she said. The jury was made up of designers Sarah-Jane Duff, James Dobson and Kathryn Wilson. Mr Dobson said they are looking for individuality. “We were looking for something new, well designed and functional. “Right now in the fashion industry we think it’s really important that clothes are sustainable.” Menswear open section winner George Borrie, from Invercargill, was grateful for the award. “I found the [fashion] field can be isolated at times, so you don’t feel like there is much room for you once you graduate. “ The Hokonui Fashion Design Awards showed the respect of local communities for the crafts, he said. “Especially in New Zealand there isn’t a lot of production, but it’s great to see the Kiwis and the local communities support it and love to see it.” [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/southland/fashion-awards-winner-surprised The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos