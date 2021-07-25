Fashion
Deals on our 28 absolute favorite dresses
Don’t waste your time during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. First? Game plan. No matter what you buy, we want you to have as much information as possible and today we are covering the best of the best clothing deals.
We have selected a range of dresses from all categories so you can find the herd that matches your mood. Read on to find out about these perfect choices!
1. Mid-length dress
Our absolute favorite: This tank dress is very comfortable and made of luxurious silk with stretch!
to have Nordstrom Signature Stretch Silk Tank Dress (Originally $ 199) On sale with free shipping $ 119 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More Midi Dresses We Love:
Discover all the midi dresses for sale here!!
2. Mini dress
Our absolute favorite: This super feminine chiffon dress is very pretty in summer and fall!
to have Chelsea Long Sleeve Floral Chiffon Dress28 (Originally $ 99) Now on sale with free shipping $ 60 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More mini dresses we like:
Discover all the mini dresses for sale here!!
3. Short dress
Our absolute favorite: This stretch jersey dress from Sweaty Betty is an amazing casual dress to wear while shopping!
to have Sweaty Betty Take It Easy – Drop Waist Dress (Originally $ 78) On sale with free shipping $ 50 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More Short Dresses We Like:
Discover all the short dresses for sale here!!
4. Mid-length dress
Our absolute favorite: The star neckline of this structured cocktail dress goes beyond uniqueness!
to have Tahari Star Collar Sheath Dress (Originally $ 128) On sale with free shipping $ 76 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More Knee-Length Dresses We Love:
Discover all knee length dresses for sale here!!
5. Long dress
Our absolute favorite: this Maggie London dress Brings an abstract touch to traditional floral clothing!
to have Maggie London Smoky Floral-Print Maxi Dress (Originally $ 158) On sale with free shipping $ 94 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More Knee-Length Dresses We Love:
Discover all the long dresses for sale here!!
6. All women’s dresses
Our absolute favorite: The watercolor tie-dye of this adorable dress is worth passing out!
to have Racerback crepe summer dress (Originally $ 75) On sale with free shipping $ 50 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More dresses we like:
Discover all the dresses for sale here!!
Discover more of our recommendations and offers here!!
