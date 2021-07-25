MALE CALL: Start your college wardrobe with a budget of $ 500

Q I’m 18 and going to college next month and need clothes that will suit me. My grandparents gave me some money specifically for shopping, but I have no idea what a more “mature college” look is. Usually in high school I wore jeans (ripped and not), shorts, T-shirts. Can you provide a basic list from these, without going over much over $ 500? Thank you.

AI looks like you’re on the right track just by realizing that now is the time to take a more adult approach. You can’t imagine how many men – of all ages – insist that the world will just have to learn to accept them as they are and as they always have been. The unreality of such an approach is monumental. Yes, expressing your individuality is a plus, but there are always standards and rules to know first … before breaking them. Five hundred dollars is definitely a limit for an entire wardrobe. If you don’t shop carefully, it would be easy to spend that much on one or two items, but you can go pretty far. And maybe, when they see how far the money goes, they’ll provide a bit more for the big ticket items!

Building a wardrobe requires a plan to make it effective. The best college wardrobe is a balance between classic adult clothes and fun clothes. Start with a basic collection of some basics:

Oxford striped button-down shirt

Blue shirt

Navy blazer

Khaki pants

Well-cut blue jeans

gray pants

Two short-sleeved knit polo shirts

Traditional tie (stripe or small all-over pattern)

Dark knit tie

Short outdoor jacket

Pullover (round neck, V-neck or half-zip)

t-shirts (in good condition)

Tracksuit (basic gray fleece or colored variation)

Pair of dark colored deck shoes

Raincoat (trench coat, waxed or poncho)

When money isn’t an object, you can be as cool and trendy as you want. But, when what you spend is a concern, then the classic is the best. These elements are all building blocks in progress; they are like best friends – reliable, reliable and long lasting. Buy them one or two at a time within your means. Later add the fun extras.

Here are some approaches to reduce purchasing costs. Go to high-quality stores, but shop during their “seasonal sales”. It might seem impossible given your need to dress up for this fall, but if you get the advice of a knowledgeable seller, you can start now and follow along as sales come in. Lands’ End and LL Bean are good mid-priced choices that often have discount offers. Another strategy is to look for reliable discount stores or outlet stores. There are also discounted unlabeled items or lightly used versions on sites like eBay.

Speaking of second-hand, thrift stores and vintage clothing stores can provide great finds (if you have an “eye” for tasteful styles that are still in good shape). The cheapest of all are the items you find in your favorite dad’s or uncle’s closet. Make comparisons and be prepared to try things. All of these are good sources for your initial take on the more expensive items – the blue blazer (if you don’t already have one from the Sunday interviews / dress), a trench coat, and a cute sweater.

With the limits of buying pieces for each season, it makes sense to make a habit of looking for comfortable fabrics (cottons and light woolens) that can be worn all year round. Also choose clothes that work with the items you already own. Try to focus on colors that are flattering for you; Chances are, this will allow more of your parts to work well together.

To know where to start, I’d try to track down that blazer, the khaki pants, a knit polo shirt, and the striped button-down shirt.

The options and opportunities are endless with a nice basic wardrobe.

