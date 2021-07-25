Fashion
MALE CALL: Start your college wardrobe with a budget of $ 500
Q I’m 18 and going to college next month and need clothes that will suit me. My grandparents gave me some money specifically for shopping, but I have no idea what a more “mature college” look is. Usually in high school I wore jeans (ripped and not), shorts, T-shirts. Can you provide a basic list from these, without going over much over $ 500? Thank you.
AI looks like you’re on the right track just by realizing that now is the time to take a more adult approach. You can’t imagine how many men – of all ages – insist that the world will just have to learn to accept them as they are and as they always have been. The unreality of such an approach is monumental. Yes, expressing your individuality is a plus, but there are always standards and rules to know first … before breaking them. Five hundred dollars is definitely a limit for an entire wardrobe. If you don’t shop carefully, it would be easy to spend that much on one or two items, but you can go pretty far. And maybe, when they see how far the money goes, they’ll provide a bit more for the big ticket items!
Building a wardrobe requires a plan to make it effective. The best college wardrobe is a balance between classic adult clothes and fun clothes. Start with a basic collection of some basics:
Oxford striped button-down shirt
Blue shirt
Navy blazer
Khaki pants
Well-cut blue jeans
gray pants
Two short-sleeved knit polo shirts
Traditional tie (stripe or small all-over pattern)
Dark knit tie
Short outdoor jacket
Pullover (round neck, V-neck or half-zip)
t-shirts (in good condition)
Tracksuit (basic gray fleece or colored variation)
Pair of dark colored deck shoes
Raincoat (trench coat, waxed or poncho)
When money isn’t an object, you can be as cool and trendy as you want. But, when what you spend is a concern, then the classic is the best. These elements are all building blocks in progress; they are like best friends – reliable, reliable and long lasting. Buy them one or two at a time within your means. Later add the fun extras.
Here are some approaches to reduce purchasing costs. Go to high-quality stores, but shop during their “seasonal sales”. It might seem impossible given your need to dress up for this fall, but if you get the advice of a knowledgeable seller, you can start now and follow along as sales come in. Lands’ End and LL Bean are good mid-priced choices that often have discount offers. Another strategy is to look for reliable discount stores or outlet stores. There are also discounted unlabeled items or lightly used versions on sites like eBay.
Speaking of second-hand, thrift stores and vintage clothing stores can provide great finds (if you have an “eye” for tasteful styles that are still in good shape). The cheapest of all are the items you find in your favorite dad’s or uncle’s closet. Make comparisons and be prepared to try things. All of these are good sources for your initial take on the more expensive items – the blue blazer (if you don’t already have one from the Sunday interviews / dress), a trench coat, and a cute sweater.
With the limits of buying pieces for each season, it makes sense to make a habit of looking for comfortable fabrics (cottons and light woolens) that can be worn all year round. Also choose clothes that work with the items you already own. Try to focus on colors that are flattering for you; Chances are, this will allow more of your parts to work well together.
To know where to start, I’d try to track down that blazer, the khaki pants, a knit polo shirt, and the striped button-down shirt.
The options and opportunities are endless with a nice basic wardrobe.
Please send your questions and comments about men’s dress and grooming to MALE CALL:
[email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2021/jul/25/getting-your-college-closet-started-on-a-500/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]