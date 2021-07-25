Fashion
Tokyo Olympics Daily: Japan gets into the Olympic spirit
Tokyo Olympic Games Updates
Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Tokyo Olympic Games news.
Japan advance to Games as nation wins first gold medals
Naohisa Takato won Japan’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, securing early glory in men’s judo for the host nation which organizers say will spark more widespread enthusiasm for the Games.
Although no fans were present to witness this historic moment, commentators on public broadcaster NHK were in tears as they described when Takato got a ippon against Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei to win the bout.
“I am happy that I was able to help energize the Japanese team by winning the first gold medal,” said Takato after winning the under 60 kg category.
Japan’s first triumph was followed by two more gold medals on Sunday: Yui Ohashi won the women’s 400-meter individual medley in swimming and Yuto Horigome won the first-ever Olympic gold in men’s street skateboarding.
As the Games approach, opinion polls have suggested that the majority of the Japanese public oppose hosting the Games during the pandemic. But on the first full day of action on Saturday, the International Olympic Committee reported that 69.4 million people, representing about half of Japan’s population, had watched at least part of the Games on television.
Within the IOC, it was long believed that the first competitive successes would win over Japanese viewers at the world’s largest home sporting event, despite the public health crisis.
Judo was the event on which quiet confidence was built. The matches take place in the beloved Nippon Budokan, built for the 1964 Games in Tokyo, when the sport made its first Olympic appearance. Japan now has 40 gold, 20 silver and 26 bronze in the sport, topping the all-time medal table.
There was even disappointment when Kosovar Disstria Krasniqi defeated Tonaki Funa of Japan in the women’s under 48kg final on Saturday, although the first was the world number one and the favorite.
Naoki Ogata, a Japanese official with the International Judo Federation, had high expectations ahead of the competition: “Without a doubt, we want a gold medal in all weight classes.
This public enthusiasm was also captured during Saturday’s men’s road cycling race, where masked members of the public ignored official advice and lined up along the 234 km route, which exited Tokyo, to glimpse the runners.
Similar scenes are expected along the women’s road race, which ends this afternoon at Fuji International Speedway, where thousands of fans can watch from the stands. The ban on spectators in stadiums does not extend outside Tokyo.
But dissenting voices abound. Photos of Yasuhiro Yamashita, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, not wearing a face mask while speaking to officials at the judo competition made headlines in local newspapers.
Takeshi Kitano, a comedian-turned-director known for films such as Brother and Fireworks, gave a rare scathing assessment of the otherwise well-received Opening Ceremony on a TV show on Sunday.
“It was great, I slept most of it. Give us our money back, ”he said, predicting that people would think back to the 2020 Games and realize how“ stupid Japan had been ”.
Strong points
The Australian women’s 4×100-meter swim relay team set the first new Tokyo Games world record, winning the gold medal in a time of 3: 29.69. The team finished three seconds ahead of Canada, which narrowly edged the United States for the silver medal. Also in the pool, American swimmer Chase Kalisz won the men’s 400-meter medley in 4: 09.42.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency predicts that a typhoon could make landfall in or around Tokyo as early as Tuesday, which has already disrupted some sports programs. Typhoon Nepartak formed southeast of Honshu, Japan’s main island, on Friday. Olympic organizers said they were monitoring the storm and the potential for further postponements of events.
Britain’s Jade Jones, two-time Olympic taekwondo champion, was eliminated in the round of 16 in the under 57 kg category. The result was a major upheaval for the world number one, beaten by Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin, who was born in Iran and represents the Refugee Olympic team. Jones was expected to win Team GB’s first gold medal in Tokyo.
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty was beaten in the first round of the women’s singles tennis tournament. The world number one, who arrived at the Olympics after winning at Wimbledon this month, fell shockingly to Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo. On the men’s side, Briton Andy Murray has announced he is retiring from the singles tournament to focus on the doubles, alongside Joe Salisbury. Murray said he was advised not to participate in both events due to a quad strain.
The IOC announced 10 new cases of Covid-19 at the Olympics on Sunday, bringing the total disclosed to 132. Among them, Dutch rowing coach Josy Verdonkschot, who has entered a 10-day quarantine.
On the podium
Likely winners have crisp uniforms prepared by their National Olympic Associations to make sure they look great at the medal ceremony. But that did not appear to be the case for Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui, whose victory in the men’s 400m freestyle was his country’s first swimming gold medal.
It was a mind-boggling upheaval. Hafnaoui, only the second Tunisian to compete in an Olympic swimming final, started on the outside lane. But he swam three seconds faster than his personal best playoff record to win in 3: 43.36. On the podium, he wore a simple gray training T-shirt. All the attention, however, was on the medal draped around her neck.
Click on here for the FT’s “Alternative Medal Table”, which ranks nations not only by their medal count, but by how they should behave in relation to economic and geopolitical factors.
<>
To keep up to date with the latest Olympic developments, click on the “Add to myFT” button at the top of this page
<>
Tokyo Olympics Daily is written by the team behind the Dashboard weekly business of sports newsletter, with contributions from the FT Tokyo office. Sign up for the dashboard here to receive it in your inbox every Saturday morning.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/311ca393-d10c-4517-9459-ed7fa59072c9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]