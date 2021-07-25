Tokyo Olympics Daily: Japan gets into the Olympic spirit

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Tokyo Olympic Games news.

Japan advance to Games as nation wins first gold medals

Naohisa Takato won Japan’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, securing early glory in men’s judo for the host nation which organizers say will spark more widespread enthusiasm for the Games.

Although no fans were present to witness this historic moment, commentators on public broadcaster NHK were in tears as they described when Takato got a ippon against Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei to win the bout.

“I am happy that I was able to help energize the Japanese team by winning the first gold medal,” said Takato after winning the under 60 kg category.

Japan’s first triumph was followed by two more gold medals on Sunday: Yui Ohashi won the women’s 400-meter individual medley in swimming and Yuto Horigome won the first-ever Olympic gold in men’s street skateboarding.

As the Games approach, opinion polls have suggested that the majority of the Japanese public oppose hosting the Games during the pandemic. But on the first full day of action on Saturday, the International Olympic Committee reported that 69.4 million people, representing about half of Japan’s population, had watched at least part of the Games on television.

Japan’s Yuto Horigome added another gold for Japan in skateboarding, which made its Olympic debut this year © AFP via Getty Images



Within the IOC, it was long believed that the first competitive successes would win over Japanese viewers at the world’s largest home sporting event, despite the public health crisis.

Judo was the event on which quiet confidence was built. The matches take place in the beloved Nippon Budokan, built for the 1964 Games in Tokyo, when the sport made its first Olympic appearance. Japan now has 40 gold, 20 silver and 26 bronze in the sport, topping the all-time medal table.

There was even disappointment when Kosovar Disstria Krasniqi defeated Tonaki Funa of Japan in the women’s under 48kg final on Saturday, although the first was the world number one and the favorite.

Naoki Ogata, a Japanese official with the International Judo Federation, had high expectations ahead of the competition: “Without a doubt, we want a gold medal in all weight classes.

This public enthusiasm was also captured during Saturday’s men’s road cycling race, where masked members of the public ignored official advice and lined up along the 234 km route, which exited Tokyo, to glimpse the runners.

advised

Similar scenes are expected along the women’s road race, which ends this afternoon at Fuji International Speedway, where thousands of fans can watch from the stands. The ban on spectators in stadiums does not extend outside Tokyo.

But dissenting voices abound. Photos of Yasuhiro Yamashita, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, not wearing a face mask while speaking to officials at the judo competition made headlines in local newspapers.

Takeshi Kitano, a comedian-turned-director known for films such as Brother and Fireworks, gave a rare scathing assessment of the otherwise well-received Opening Ceremony on a TV show on Sunday.

“It was great, I slept most of it. Give us our money back, ”he said, predicting that people would think back to the 2020 Games and realize how“ stupid Japan had been ”.

Strong points

The Australian team won the women’s 4×100-meter swimming relay for the third time in a row and set the first world record at the Tokyo 2020 Games © Getty Images



The Australian women’s 4×100-meter swim relay team set the first new Tokyo Games world record, winning the gold medal in a time of 3: 29.69. The team finished three seconds ahead of Canada, which narrowly edged the United States for the silver medal. Also in the pool, American swimmer Chase Kalisz won the men’s 400-meter medley in 4: 09.42.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency predicts that a typhoon could make landfall in or around Tokyo as early as Tuesday, which has already disrupted some sports programs. Typhoon Nepartak formed southeast of Honshu, Japan’s main island, on Friday. Olympic organizers said they were monitoring the storm and the potential for further postponements of events.

Britain’s Jade Jones, right, won gold in taekwondo at the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games, but couldn’t defend her title against Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of the Refugee Olympic team, left © AFP via Getty Images



Britain’s Jade Jones, two-time Olympic taekwondo champion, was eliminated in the round of 16 in the under 57 kg category. The result was a major upheaval for the world number one, beaten by Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin, who was born in Iran and represents the Refugee Olympic team. Jones was expected to win Team GB’s first gold medal in Tokyo.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty was beaten in the first round of the women’s singles tennis tournament. The world number one, who arrived at the Olympics after winning at Wimbledon this month, fell shockingly to Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo. On the men’s side, Briton Andy Murray has announced he is retiring from the singles tournament to focus on the doubles, alongside Joe Salisbury. Murray said he was advised not to participate in both events due to a quad strain.

The IOC announced 10 new cases of Covid-19 at the Olympics on Sunday, bringing the total disclosed to 132. Among them, Dutch rowing coach Josy Verdonkschot, who has entered a 10-day quarantine.

On the podium

Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui defeated Australia’s Jack McLoughlin and American Kieran Smith to win Tunisia’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in swimming © AP



Likely winners have crisp uniforms prepared by their National Olympic Associations to make sure they look great at the medal ceremony. But that did not appear to be the case for Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui, whose victory in the men’s 400m freestyle was his country’s first swimming gold medal.

It was a mind-boggling upheaval. Hafnaoui, only the second Tunisian to compete in an Olympic swimming final, started on the outside lane. But he swam three seconds faster than his personal best playoff record to win in 3: 43.36. On the podium, he wore a simple gray training T-shirt. All the attention, however, was on the medal draped around her neck.

Click on here for the FT’s “Alternative Medal Table”, which ranks nations not only by their medal count, but by how they should behave in relation to economic and geopolitical factors.

<>

To keep up to date with the latest Olympic developments, click on the “Add to myFT” button at the top of this page

<>