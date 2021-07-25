Woman says kicked out of auto inspection station for being “inappropriately” dressed

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – A woman says she was told to wait outside (away from customers) while her car was inspected because her crop top and shorts were too inappropriate.

The woman, Tia Wood, took to the TikTok app on Wednesday to say she didn’t know your car inspection had a dress code.

After going viral and sharing her story with over a million people, Wood called the company to ask if there was in fact a dress code or anything she was not allowed to wear. during the inspection of his car.

The clerk looked confused at this question and told Wood “no ma’am, we don’t have a specific dress code, but we do need a face covering.”

Wood explained that she had a mask on, but was wearing a somewhat short shirt and denim shorts when she was kicked out of the inspection station.

Wood said that although she was not refused service, she had to walk to the back of the building and wait for her car to be finished, which she felt was “disrespectful”.

The employee apologized to Wood for her experience with their company and said she had never heard of a case like this.

She said I apologize because that’s not the way we do things. We do not have a specific dress code. Everyone is an adult. As long as you’re not there naked. It’s not something that we discriminate against, so I’m sorry for your experience. I will get it to the right people and it will be dealt with.

Wood thanked the employee for her help before ending the phone call.