Jos Neves: the Buddhist who transforms luxury fashion





The essence of Zen is: be here now, says Jos Neves. In a crisis, this is really useful because you train your mind to be aware that the external situations around you [are] will pass. He’s had his fair share of hairy moments. But for now, it has to be a sweet place for the Portuguese entrepreneur who, rightly for someone who started out in footwear, seems to have the luxury fashion industry at his feet. Neves, 47, runs Farfetch, a digital platform hosting a collection of independent boutiques and designer brands that thrived during the pandemic. He is credited with keeping many independents afloat when the stores closed. This was just the start, says Forbes. After cornering the market for bespoke website and app creation in the industry, the London-based, New York-listed company has positioned itself at the center of the digital revolution in online luxury. Reinvent the shopping spree Admirers credit visionary Nevess with a unique pedigree of fashion intelligence and technological expertise, as well as a knack for building bridges that a politician might envy. An unlikely alliance, sewn up last November with the aim of breaking into the Chinese market, has succeeded in uniting Alibaba, Richemont and Artemis. All are rivals in e-commerce wars (Richemont, for example, has Farfetch’s biggest e-commerce competitor, Yoox Net-a-Porter), but all three rely on Nevess’ ability to reinvent the market. how we buy. Forbes makes comparisons with Jeff Bezos, but Neves, a self-proclaimed Buddhist by philosophy, not religion, dislikes the comparison, noting that Amazon has set out to destroy the competition; The raison d’être of Farfetch is to feed the entire ecosystem. Given that lofty goal, it might come as no surprise that the outfit has yet to turn a profit.

Growing up in Porto, Portugal, where his grandfather ran a shoe factory, he hated fashion, preferring to spend his time with his ZX Spectrum computer, coding, coding and coding again. Yet he could never quite shake off his legacy. While studying economics at the University of Porto, he teamed up with Cipriano Sousa (now CTO of Farfetchs) to start a software company for the region’s many shoe factories. Neves came to see fashion as a passport to the world, says The Robb Report. He started making shoes himself, and in 1996 launched a sneaker brand, Swear, from a shoebox in a Covent Garden store in London. By building the website a year later, he had a light bulb moment. I knew that fashion was going to be transformed by the internet. Play the long game It took Neves 11 years to translate that instinct into Farfetch, via a series of other endeavors. In 2007, he organized a showroom during Paris Fashion Week for an assortment of small UK boutiques and labels. It was a short step to offer them an online market. Jos has played a long game, an early backer told the Financial Times. He thought that the big brands would never talk to us until the stores told us about them. And he was right. A key moment came in 2017 when Gucci, owned by Kering, signed up. The following year, Farfetch organized an initial public offering on Wall Street worth $ 6 billion. Investors had a hell of a ride, says the FT. In 2019, stocks hit the lowest amid fears that Farfetch was little more than an over-hyped ecommerce player. But the pandemic has been held accountable. Sales have surged (it’s even rumored that profitability may be in sight), but nothing like the stock price, which has jumped 475% in 2020, according to The Robb Report. Investors, it seems, are still convinced Neves has become the star of luxury to navigate a new world order.

