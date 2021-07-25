The annual men’s back-to-school back-to-school backpack competition will take place on Sunday August 1, 2021





Men’s Closet staff will donate 300 backpacks filled with school supplies as well as hygiene kits and more ORLANDO, Florida/ ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2021 / Men’s Closet is pleased to announce the annual Men’s Closet Back to School Backpack Contest. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Orlando men’s clothing store located at 5510 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 102, in Orlando, Florida. To learn more about the Closet Back 2 School Men’s Backpack Contest, please visit https://fb.me/e/1xchmztWv. As a company spokesperson noted, staff at the Orlando Men’s Closet location will distribute 300 backpacks filled with free school supplies to children of all ages. Free hygiene packs with a toothbrush and toothpaste will also be available. “Boys can have their hair cut and girls can have their hair braided at the outdoor event, all for free, and there will also be a variety of fun and family activities for the kids, including makeup, an arcade truck, food, an animal balloon and a 3-point basketball shooting contest, ”the spokesperson noted, adding that everyone is welcome to attend. “This is a local neighborhood event that will help us give back to our community. A number of vendors from the Orlando, Winter Garden, Ocoee, and Pine Hills areas will be in attendance for the event, including JoryDollaz Customs, Fasho Fruits, HoodGoat Clothing, Future Millionaire and many more. The event will be powered by several local businesses, including Mandell Law Firm, AAA dental assisting school and Expanding Academy of Spirits. Men’s Closet is looking forward to the event and will help local children make a successful return to school. About the men’s closet:

Men’s Closet is Orlando’s premier men’s clothing and footwear store. They carry the most exclusive brands of footwear and clothing including Nike, Jordan, Billionaire Boys Club, MCM, Roc Nation and many more. For more information, please visit http://mensclosetclothing.com. The story continues Wardrobe for men

5510 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 102

Orlando, Florida 32808 Media contact:

Christian Stone / Kamran Datoo

[email protected]

www.mensclosetclothing.com

4075784878 THE SOURCE: Wardrobe for men See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656958/Mens-Closet-Annual-Back-to-School-Backpack-Giveaway-to-Take-Place-on-Sunday-August-1-2021

