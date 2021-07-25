Fashion
11 outfits people will wear with classic jeans this fall
We may still be basking in the sweltering heat summer heat, but the fashion editor in me is already thinking about the exciting fall to come, in particular to the tendencies and outfit combinations that I should be planning now that will get me through the coming months in style.
One of the easiest ways to switch to the new season is to use a nice pair of jeanspreferably a classic pair of blue denim. Since summer is really the only time our jeans take a break, so you can bet we’ll be ready to release our favorite pairs as soon as the weather starts to drop below 70. If, like us, you can. use new inspiration to fuel your fall outfits, you’ve come to the right place. Coming up, take a look at the 11 denim outfits below that are fresh for the coming season but still understated and easy to recreate with most of the pieces you already own. From the shoe trend I expect to be big this season, to the basic shirt everyone styles with their jeans, consider this your ultimate guide to styling your best blues.
Denim over denim is a go-to formula and flare jeans are the shape that takes the classic jumpsuit to the next level.
Levi’s High Rise 70s Flare Jeans ($ 98)
Levi’s New Heritage Trucker Jacket ($ 98)
Intimately Best of Me Baby Tee ($ 30)
The Specs Outta Love Sunglasses ($ 59)
There is nothing more timeless than a button-down shirt, right? Fashion people are now inclined to wear them not tucked in and only partially buttoned up. With straight jeans and retro sneakers, it’s a low-key but on-trend outfit that could easily become a uniform.
Topshop High waist runway jeans ($ 75)
Opened it Oversized organic cotton poplin blouse ($ 49)
Reebok Classic Club C 85 lace-up trainers ($ 75)
Urban Outfitters Vintage Vintage baby blue sunglasses ($ 18)
Big blazers are back and even better for fall. I can already see a lot of people wearing one with an awesome turtleneck (the cut out ones from Prada
ethics Devon high-rise cropped wide-leg jeans ($ 158)
H&M Oversized jacket ($ 40)
Prada Openwork turtleneck sweater ($ 1060)
Sam edelman Samantha boot ($ 60)
If this is the first time this Prada fit (and especially this denim bra) has graced your calendar, it sure won’t be the last.
Essentiel Antwerp Zalligator flared denim in blue denim ($ 195)
Ralph Lauren polo shirt Logo denim shirt ($ 148)
Women. Terry Denim Bralette ($ 76)
Prada Triangular Logo Loafers ($ 950)
Tailored vests are one of our favorite summer trends and we expect us to hang on in the fall. Wearing one as a top with casual jeans is easy and cool.
Topshop Double Rip Knee Non-Stretch Dad Jeans ($ 80)
Elves Market Ecru linen cardigan ($ 79)
protection Galle sandals ($ 98)
Ep. Round sunglasses ($ 15)
Yes, loose 90s jeans still reign supreme. Try wearing them with high top sneakers and a varsity jacket for a retro-sport look.
Citizens of humanity Annina Jean in Tularosa ($ 238)
Bdg Faye satin varsity jacket ($ 119)
Jordan Air Jordan 1 Mid Se sneakers ($ 149)
One word: clogs. Controversial, yes, but the comfort shoe is about to be the biggest fall apartment trend and the ’70s vibe is perfect with jeans and a print top.
Mango High Rise Flared Jeans – Woman | Mango United States ($ 50)
Free people Aleena print top ($ 108)
Re / Done Classic 70s clogs ($ 415)
Ray ban Oversized Aviator Sunglasses 0rb429 ($ 180)
If jeans and a crop top are your summer staple, pull on a blazer to make it work for fall.
Mango Linen wrap blazer ($ 70)
Intimately Brami seamless with thin straps ($ 20)
From afar Lilo Slides (504) $
Fashion girls around the world have approved strappy sandals as the shoe of the season (if not of the year) and swapping a cardigan takes them from summer to fall without a hitch.
Water lake London high-rise straight-leg jeans ($ 269)
H&M Mom Loose Fit Ultra High Jeans ($ 20)
Elves Market Hourglass cardigan ($ 125)
Tony Bianco Ives Black Nylon Sandal ($ 120)
French fashion girls favor classic basics with their jeans, such as moccasins and a structured coat.
Mango Leather Loafers With Chain ($ 60)
While blue jeans tend to be our wardrobe classics, we’re not opposed to giving them a more on-trend touch. Shimmering heels and a sultry knit top spice up the timeless denim.
by Rolla Heidi Jean in Old Stone ($ 119)
Chelsea Paris Royce sandals ($ 325)
