Heather Graham catches the eye in a multi-colored mini dress at Festival Filming Italy

She has had a career in Hollywood spanning over three decades.

And Heather Graham looked sensational as she attended an event at the Filming Italy Festival on Sunday at the Forte Village Resort in Santa Margherita di Pula in Sardinia, Italy.

The actress, 51, flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she donned a multi-colored mini dress with a deep V-neckline.

Stunning: Heather Graham looked sensational as she attended an event at the Filming Italy Festival on Sunday at the Forte Village Resort in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy

The garment also featured a sheer detail while Heather added height to her frame with a pair of silver heels.

The Boogie Nights star let her blonde locks fall off her shoulders as she also wore a gold headband.

Heather struck a series of red carpet poses while accentuating her natural beauty with a light makeup palette.

The Filming Italy Festival includes screenings, meetings and presentations of films and television series and focuses on the giants of the small and the big screen.

Look good: The actress, 51, flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she donned a multi-colored mini dress with a deep V-neck

Outfit: The garment also featured a sheer detail as Heather added height to her frame with a pair of silver heels

Heather, whose films include Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, has a few films in the works.

One of them is a western called The Last Son where she performs with names like Avatar star Sam Worthington and Megan Fox’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

She will also be seen in a horror film called Oracle with her in the middle of a cast that includes The Underground Railroad actress Lucy Faust.

Glamor: Heather took on a series of red carpet poses while accentuating her natural beauty with a light makeup palette

Career: Heather, whose films include Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, has a few films in the works

Heather made her directorial debut with the comedy Half Magic in 2018 and will return to work in an upcoming film called Chosen Family.

“I guess I would say it’s a dramatic comedy. There might be a little more drama, but it’s still comedy, ”she told Collider in an interview late last year.

Apparently the project has been in the works for a while – she told Collider in early 2018 that she already wrote the script.