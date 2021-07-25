Fashion
Saweetie gives little black dress an upgrade in a cutout number and striped heels
Saweetie brought her bold style to Paris.
During the weekend, Saweetie took to Instagram to share a video of her frolicking around the City of Love, wearing a bold black dress. Her piece featured cutouts at the neckline and just above her waist, giving the concept of a little black dress a flirty new meaning.
More New Shoes
The rap star then accessorized a pearl necklace, dangling earrings and a fur coat, which she wore during part of the video.
Year after year, the little black dresses remain timeless and classic. The style is versatile, suitable for all occasions and flatters all body types. Saweeties’ decision to wear a dress with cutouts was all the rage, as peek-a-boo looks are enjoying a major moment right now.
In addition to Saweetie, stars including Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski and many more have showcased different iterations of the cutout trend.
As for Saweetie, the artist finalized her look with a pair of pointy heels. Her pair featured a black and white striped pattern and was completed with straps around the ankle.
When it comes to fashion, Saweetie doesn’t shy away from bold statements. She loves to mix high-end brands like Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Saint Laurent and more with streetwear pieces. When not wearing heels or over the knee boots, Saweetie frequently wears sneakers, including buzzing kicks by Jordan Brand and Adidas. The artist not only indulges in trends, but also defines them. Last year she launched her third collection with PrettyLittleThing.
Copy the Saweeties look with these black and white pumps below.
Courtesy of Macy’s
To buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $ 140 (was $ 150)
Courtesy of Fwrd
To buy: Alexandre Vauthier Aoki 100 pump, $ 238 (instead of $ 698)
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: Miu Miu square-toe Mary Jane pumps, $ 825
Click on the gallery to see 14 of the Saweeties best street style moments.
Launch gallery: 14 of the best Saweeties-style moments
