Skateboard, Simone Biles – NBC4 Washington

The excitement of the Tokyo Olympics is well underway: Chinese sports shooter Yang Qian won the first gold medal in the 10m air rifle final, and the United States women’s football team won the gold medal. resumed their winning ways on Saturday, taking a 6-1 Zealand victory in the Americans’ second group stage game.

DC area athletes to watch on day two include Kevin Durant on Team USA basketball (watch the game live at 8 a.m. ET here) and swimmer Torri Huske in the butterfly semifinal (watch live on NBC in prime time, or broadcast live here).

Team USA take on France in men’s basketball on Sunday morning





AP Photo / David Goldman Bam Adebayo of the United States, left to right, Keldon Johnson and Jayson Tatum walk the court during men’s basketball practice at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Saitama, Japan on Thursday, July 22, 2021 .

All eyes are on Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard as they lead the United States in the men’s basketball competition at the Tokyo Olympics starting Sunday morning.

Team USA has dominated the competition in its Olympic history, winning 15 gold medals since 1936. However, Gregg Popovich’s team has experienced a shaky start in their exhibition matches, falling to Nigeria and Australia. The team bounced back with exhibition victories against Argentina and Spain and entered Olympic competition with some momentum.

The American team’s basketball team is full of NBA talent. ESPN basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla breaks down the biggest question marks ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The all-star NBA squad will start the Group A game against France, which also includes a few notable NBA players. Rudy Gobert, three-time NBA defensive player of the year, Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers and Evan Fournier of the Boston Celtics will try to bring France their first Olympic medal in men’s basketball since 2000. Watch the game live at 8 a.m. ET here.

Update: The United States lost breathtakingly to France in their opener in Tokyo, losing 83-76 for the team’s first loss at the Olympics since 2004.

Swimming awards first medals with Torri Huske, native of Virginia, in competition

Tonight, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET, the first medals will be awarded in swimming with finals in four events: Men’s 400m IM, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m IM and Women’s 4x100m Relay.

The men’s 400 IM final will feature a pair of Americans in Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland. Two Americans, Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell also reached the men’s 400m freestyle final.

Emma Weyant dominated the women’s 400 IM events and is on track to win gold in this event.

High school student Torri Huske set a new US record for the women’s 100-meter butterfly on Sunday. She will compete for a spot on the Olympic squad on Monday night, News4’s Aimee Cho reports.

Simone Manuel could be added to the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay despite not qualifying in the individual 100m race or competing in the heat. The Australians are favorites to defend their title in the relay, but the Americans will fight for a medal.

Americans Torri Huske and Claire Curzan will also compete in the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals. Watch live on NBC’s prime-time coverage, or broadcast live here.

Update: The Americans have won major swimming victories, including a gold medal in the men’s 400 IM for Chase Kalisz of Maryland.

The Olympic Games are back! Subscribe to our Olympic Games Bulletin to get the latest Tokyo games news delivered to your inbox.

Nyjah Huston wants to make skateboard history

Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight, with the American star Nyjah huston is looking to win gold in the men’s street event.

Huston is a four-time world champion with gold medals at the World Skateboarding Championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He also has 18 medals at the X Games, including 16 in the street event. He is the highest paid skateboarder in the world and will now look to shine in the first Olympic skateboard competition.

Huston is the favorite of the event, along with the Americans Jake ilardi and Jagger Eaton also in competition for men.

Mariah Duran, Asablone lexicon and Alana smith will represent the United States in the women’s street event. Watch the heat of the street live here and finals starting at 11:25 p.m. ET here. The finals will also air on NBC at midnight ET Sunday.

Update: Two of the eight spots at the first-ever men’s Olympic street skateboarding event belong to Team USA. Huston regained his form in the last two tricks after a stumbling start in his race.

Simone Biles’ quest for more gold begins early Sunday morning





Photo AP / Gregory Bull Simone Biles of the United States trains on the floor during an artistic gymnastics workout at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

At 2:10 a.m. ET on Sunday, Simone Bilès and the rest of the US women’s gymnastics team will compete in the qualifying round as they begin their quest for a third consecutive team gold medal. While the U.S. team’s place in the final is almost assured, qualification will also determine which athletes will compete in the individual event finals.

Since only two athletes from each country can qualify for the final, some of the Americans will be away no matter how well they perform. Biles is a lock for the safe, where it should start on Double pike Yurchenko, but Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are both talented flyers who hope to be the ones to join Biles in the final.

Watch the Subdivision 3 qualifiers live here. The Team USA qualifier will also air on NBC Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Update: It wasn’t perfect, but the GOAT did. Biles is set to compete in the six team finals, individual all-around, floor drills, beam, uneven bars and vault at the Tokyo Olympics despite an unusually shaky performance by most of the United States’ women’s teams at the time. qualifications.

Simone Biles became the first female athlete to receive her own goat emoji on Twitter.