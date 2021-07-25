John Amos’ daughter sports long legs in blue summer dress posing barefoot on deserted beach





John Amos’ daughter recently showed off her long legs in a gorgeous post which she outfitted with an uplifting caption. She is a famous Hollywood figure, but it is thanks to her father’s influence in her life to learn more about her. John Amos is more than just a veteran actor with decades of service under his belt; he is also the proud father of two children who chose to follow in his footsteps, but they decided to do it a little differently. His son KC Amos is a director, screenwriter, producer and editor, while his daughter Shannon is a producer, screenwriter and director. When not busy at work, the talented woman enjoys sharing positive messages through her social media feeds. John Amos Attends Doe Fund Gala and Benefit Celebration October 30, 2014 | Photo: Getty Images Very recently shejoban animated image that captured her posing barefoot alone on a beach. She was dressed in a flowing blue summer dress that flaunted her toned legs thanks to the thigh-high slit that ran up one side. Shannon looked at peace, her eyes closed as she posed with one hand resting against her face and the other lifted to her hair which was partly tossed in the sea breeze. The shot was aesthetically pleasing; however, his legend was the real treasure. It has begun, “You are the master of your healing, you may have forgotten who you are, but your power is still there. You have to make the conscious decision to come forward, and then you have to be ready to do the job. “ Shannon went on to explain what she meant by “work”; this includes “unlearning, disentangling and deprogramming all the lies, labels and false constructs” that have been taught. She thinks it will help everyone regain their essence and remember their goal. She also cautioned her fans to be gentle with the process as change hardly happens overnight and urged them to love each other through it all. At the end of the lengthy draft, Shannon offered her support to fans having issues with “the job.” Such goodwill and insight emanating from someone is proof of a balanced psyche. Find out what kind of education Shannon must have made her so proficient in the art of wellness. SHANNON’S FATHER Shannon was born in New Jersey to actor John Amos and artist Noel Mickelson. At the start of his father’s career, heaccountabout his massive build and rash nature to secure acting jobs, but his desire for better roles was what drove him to greatness. Her father also encouraged her to focus on the business side of Hollywood by taking her to his meetings. He is perhaps most famous for his performance on “Good Times”. The show, a family-friendly sitcom set in a Chicago ghetto skyscraper, initially prided itself on the fact that it was the first network series created by African Americans. However, when the show started to deviate from its original quality, John started to get unhappy. The show that had been centered on the importance of family values ​​was shifting more and more to focus on Jimmie Walker’s silly antics. Walker was quickly becoming a wild hit on the series as the aimless, selfish, jive-talking teenager JJ. As a result, Johnstarted clash with superiors. Considering his looks and demeanor, the flare-ups did not go unnoticed, and in 1976 he was fired from the show and his character was struck off the show in an off-camera car crash. Amos quickly bounced back when he landed the role of adult Kunte Kinte in the groundbreaking epic miniseries “Roots” (1977). He hadinitially auditioned for minor roles on the show but was shocked when he was given the role of the show’s hero. HOW HER LIFE AFFECTED SIENA Considering his father’s popularity in the theater industry, it’s no surprise that his children grew up following similar paths. Shannon practically grew up on a film set and thus had the opportunity to observe the production process, which gave her invaluable practical experience. Her father also encouraged her to focus on the business side of Hollywood by taking her to his meetings with agents, managers and lawyers and asking her to listen. After high school, she started working as a teenager with director Spike Lee on his movie “Mo Better Blues”; it was her first milestone as she moved towards her dream of becoming a producer. From there, she made a name for herself by mastering the art of spotting trends. Today she possesses a business that caters to Turner Originals, ESPN, TVOne, BET and Dormtainment.

