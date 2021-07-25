Men’s triathlon kicks off with bizarre false start, first in Olympic history

The men’s triathlon, due to start early Monday morning in Tokyo, got off to a good start, two starts to be exact.

The 56 competitors made their mark and when the buzzer sounded, about two-thirds of them plunged into the water. The others, however, were unable to enter the body of water because a motorboat, carrying multimedia equipment, was in their direct line of motion. In a somewhat chaotic fashion, the boat then attempted to reverse its engine away from the swimmers, but the last-ditch effort was in vain. Many swimmers remained at the dock, unsure if it was safe to enter the water.

13 seconds after the start of the race, the buzzer sounds again; Only this time, the noise indicated a false start, the very first call of its kind in an Olympic triathlon event.

Some swimmers did not hear the false start buzzer and continued on their way. Olympic support staff led the boats to the swimmers to relay the message and bring them back to the dock, where they could eventually resume racing. The leaders had already swam about 200 meters.

“It’s just remarkable to see this,” the advertisers said.

About ten minutes after the start of the race, the competitors plunged into the water for a new start, some making their first entry, others simply reappearing.