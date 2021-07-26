Fashion Sakala hails Rangers support as Real Madrid hero says ‘I wait to see them bounce back’





Rangers new hero Fashion Sakala thanked fans for their support as he scored his first light blue goal against none other than Real Madrid. And while he was impressed with the partial-capacity Ibrox, his teammates told him one thing: wait until you see them bounce back. The Zambian striker, who joined KV Oostende on a pre-contract, was started by Steven Gerrard in Sunday’s friendly against the La Liga giants and 13-time Champions League winners. He made an impression from the start, but it was in the 55th minute that he slipped through a gaping Madrid defense and passed the impressive Andriy Lunin in goal before Cedric Itten clinched a 2-1 victory. . Speaking to Rangers TV, Sakala said, “I was very excited and very happy to be playing in the presence of the fans. Get all the latest Ranger news delivered straight to your inbox every day by signing up to our newsletter. We cover every piece of information about your favorite club in the form of articles, videos and podcasts. The newsletter will arrive daily at noon, giving you an overview of the best stories we’ve covered over the past 24 hours. To register, simply enter your email address in the link here. And if you aren’t already, be sure to join the conversation on our Rangers Facebook Group and Record sport on Instagram. “I was surprised by the noise but my teammates were telling me that I have to wait until the stadium is full, that I haven’t seen how they bounce so I’m waiting for that! “It means a lot, it’s something I was looking for, I really wanted to score in the presence of the fans. “I’m very happy and proud of the team, and my teammates make it a bit easier for me.” The leader had a 10-day long job in hotel self-isolation as he was eager to make his debut. And he revealed he was slightly apprehensive about stepping out of his personal bubble to meet his new friends, but the team’s online messages put him at ease. “It was very hard,” added Sakala. “I was in quarantine for 10 days and coming out was a bit stressful. “But I got the full support from the club, messages from players when I was in quarantine helped me because I was worried who I should talk to when I come out of quarantine. “But the messages helped me settle in very quickly.” The Rangers kick off the title defense against Livingston on July 31, and you can get an exclusive preview delivered to your inbox and through your mailbox. Go here to learn more and secure your copy.

