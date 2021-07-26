Kitty Spencer gets married in spectacular Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress





Photo credit: Dolce & Gabbana Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer married billionaire businessman Michael Lewis over the weekend in Rome and wore a spectacular Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress for the occasion. The Victorian-inspired gown was tailor-made especially for the bride and was crafted from delicate white lace. It featured a high neck, long sleeves, pointy shoulders and a corseted bodice, and ended in a full lace skirt with a train. Spencer paired the dress with a dramatic cathedral-length veil. Photo credit: Dolce & Gabbana Spencer, who has worked with Dolce & Gabbana for a long time and is a brand ambassador, turned to the Italian designer duo for all of their bridal trousseau, with Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce creating five more of her looks from married during the weekend, too. After the wedding ceremony, the bride changed into a hand-painted silk organza double dress embellished with flowers and crystals for the wedding dinner. She then changed a third time on her big day, donning a Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress embroidered with silver and gold beads. Photo credit: Dolce & Gabbana The day before the wedding, Kitty wore an illusion sky blue tulle dress and cape embroidered with cross stitch flowers, and the day after her wedding, Kitty wore her latest look. a Mikado silk dress with cutout inserts, embellished with tiny sequins, porcelain appliqué flowers and double duchess ribbons. The couple said their vows in the beautiful Villa Aldobrandini in Rome in front of their friends and family. The father of the bride is Earl Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana. Other guests reportedly present include Pixie Lott and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. The groom, Michael Lewis, 62, born in South Africa, is the owner of retail brands such as Whistles and Phase Eight. The couple have been dating for two years. The 30-year-old model and aristocrat was in the Italian capital several days before the wedding, sharing photos from his trip on Instagram. You might also like

