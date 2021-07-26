Ohio State Alumni Team Carmen’s crew defeat Purdue Alumni Team Men of Mackey, 80-69, to advance to TBT third round





Carmen’s Crew advance to the third round of the basketball tournament.

In a battle of alumni teams from the Big Ten, the team made up largely of former Ohio State players beat the Purdue Men of Mackey alumni team, 80-69, at the Covelli Center Sunday afternoon. Watch highlights from Carmens Crew’s match against Men of Mackey, 7/25/2021 pic.twitter.com/eJKCnpiBBn TBT (@thetournament) July 25, 2021 Carmen’s side got off to a slow offensive start, having only managed three of their first 16 shots of the game, but still finished the first quarter with a 13-9 lead after a 6-0 run for finish the shift. The second quarter went the same, but Carmen’s Crew scored 10 points in the 1:27 first-half final, including a 3 point from Jeff Gibbs, who scored Carmen’s final seven points. Half-time crew 29-21 lead to the break. He’s huge for us, Carmen’s Crew head coach Jared Sullinger said after the game of Gibbs, an Otterbein alumnus. He’s a guy we like to go with. The offensive pace picked up for both teams in the third quarter. Robbie Hummel scored 10 points in the third quarter for Men of Mackey, but William Buford scored 11 points in the third quarter and Jon Diebler scored three points to 3 for Carmen’s Crew to help the host team extend their lead to 14 points, 60-46, entering the fourth quarter. I feel like in the first half we were getting some great shots, we just weren’t hitting them, Buford said after the game. Everyone was encouraging everyone at half time to come out in the third quarter and keep shooting, and we kept shooting them. These are the shots we got in the first half, we just knocked them down in the second half. The game’s target score was set at 80 after Carmen’s Crew took a 72-59 lead in the final four minutes of the game. Julian Mavunga sealed the 80-69 victory with a free throw after a foul by Isaac Haas. Buford led all scorers with 19 points, while Gibbs (11) and Evan Ravenel (10) also scored in double digits for Carmen’s Crew. Kelsey Barlow had 18 points and Hummel 17 points to lead Men of Mackey. For the whole game, Carmen’s Crew shot 48% from the field (30 of 63) while Men of Mackey shot 36% (24 of 67). Carmen’s crew topped Men of Mackey in the paint, 38-26, although Men of Mackey topped Carmen’s crew 42-38. It was a physical Big Ten basketball game, Diebler said. It was very funny. We have a lot of respect for these guys. Carmen’s Crew will return to the Covelli Center for their third round game on Tuesday at 9 p.m., when they face the winner of Sunday night’s game between The Money Team and Team Hines for a chance to advance to the quarter-finals. This game will be televised on ESPN. Now with two wins under their belt, Carmen’s Crew, who won the TBT in 2019 before losing in the first round last year, are confident in their chances of achieving a deep TBT race. Our group of guys are really refining the game plan and understanding what we need to do to make $ 1 million, Sullinger said. Play Notes

Carmen’s Crew started the same five players as in their TBT first round victory over Mid American Unity: Gibbs, Buford, Kosta Koufos, David Lighty and Shannon Scott.

Carmen’s Crew wore warm-up shirts emblazoned with the year 1968, which Tribute to Carmen’s Crewto pay tribute to a traumatic, transformational and consequential year in American history when Martin Luther King Jr. was killed.

Aaron Craft scored two points and had two assists in 10 minutes on the bench.

