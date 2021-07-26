Luxury fashion brands Gucci, Chanel, Hermès launch fine jewelry watches that break the mold





Chanel electrifies Not the type to rest on its laurels, Chanel has put aside its traditional monotonous palette to present a capsule collection connected to the atmosphere of electro culture. Neon Premiere Electro leather in seven colors interwoven with the iconic chain strap. As the brand explains: In the 1990s, this musical genre offered a radically original reflection of the nocturnal universe and atmosphere in which it developed. In other words, it was a time when things really jumped and jumped. All this inspired Arnaud Chastaingt, director of the Chanel haute horlogerie studio, to explore the confrontation between black and white and color where color illuminates white and deep black intensifies color. The Chanel Code Coco Electro cuff in quilted calfskin, limited to 55 pieces. I designed this capsule collection as a performance program, inviting our classics to take turns on this stage, says Chastaingt. And indeed they do. The neon treatment enlivens a parade of J12, Code Coco, Boyfriend and Premiere models, including haute joaillerie and haute horlogerie versions with colored gems, available individually and in multicolored boxes. The J12 Electro Dream, limited to 55 pieces with 46 perfectly matched sapphires; and the flagship J12 Electro, limited to 1,255 pieces. Everyone promises not only the hour, but the party for the wrist. And the entrance fee? It depends on how far you want to get closer to the main stage in this case a J12 Electro Star in white gold paved with 578 baguette-cut diamonds (32k) and 267 baguette-cut sapphires (13k), powered by a stopwatch. – certified movement. But then, in this business, even the bleachers would be fun. Hermès remodels Herms owes its place at the top of the luxury tree to its talent for bringing handcrafted design to everyday objects like watches. Not for Herms the standard round case and dial with Roman or Arabic numerals, but a more subtle remodeling in keeping with a less conventional worldview. The Herms H08. Hence a new model for men H08, a three-hand model measuring 39 mm by 39 mm almost in the shape of a cushion, with a square and rounded bezel, contrasting polished and satin finishes and a unique font for the dial, the 0 and 8 reflecting the shape of the housing and name of the range. The hands are also bespoke, a skeletonized minute hand that neatly frames the markers and an extravagant seconds hand. It’s all about details like these for a timepiece nested in graphene or titanium on a bracelet, or in rubber or strap, with self-winding internals by the Vaucher manufacture linked to Herms. At less than $ 9,000, Herms sees him as a refined object of opposites and contrasts, serious and sensual, sporty and sophisticated the Herms man himself. It was a three-year process overseen by the artistic director of Herms menswear, Vronique Nichanian, in collaboration with the artistic director of the brand Pierre-Alexis Dumas, and Philippe Delhotal, artistic director of Herms Horloger. Delhotal tells Watch that the idea was to create something for the male universe that wasn’t so much about performance as it was about timing or functions but also about special materials. Its robust, with a look of elegance. Despite this refined masculinity, Delhotal reveals that early reactions to H08 suggested that it might appeal to a woman as well. August issue of AFR Magazine plus Watch releases Friday, July 30 inside The Australian Financial Review. Follow AFR Mag on Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/life-and-luxury/fashion-and-style/fashion-brands-seize-the-moment-with-watches-that-break-the-mould-20210610-p57zyj The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos