Local fashion designer and CMC student launches fashion collection at Grand Hyatt Vail





Kadia Soulemane draws on her African education as a source of inspiration for her collections.

Daily Special Kadia Soulemane, a talented and up-and-coming fashion designer from Eagle County, presents her luxury fashion collection, Nganoh, in the Vail Valley at the exclusive Grand Hyatt Vails Hyatt Loves Locals pop-up events at Cascade Village on July 29. August 7, August 20 and Sept. 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A trendy clothing line, Nganoh is a diverse and eclectic collection of clothing and accessories for men and women. Soulemane is a current Colorado Mountain College student who is earning an Associate’s Degree in Business and will go on to earn a Bachelor of Commerce and Marketing degree. Soulemane moved from Senegal to Eagle County 12 years ago, where she and her family belonged to the Fulani tribe. Soulemane draws on his African education as a source of inspiration for his collections. Nganoh perfectly blends culture and heritage with high innovation, style and comfort. Nganoh strives to both embody and accentuate the stunning aesthetic splendor woven into its luxury clothing and sophisticated accessories. Nganoh recently received a warm welcome and support from Due Luca Bruno at Vail Village, who showcased the brand’s style at a trunk show in June. The culture and tradition that permeates African art inspires me, especially in fashion, to express what is at the center of my heart, Soulemane said. My clothes are an art form that really stimulates my creativity. Nganoh was the nickname given to my beloved great-grandmother, a remarkable character who fully and truly embodied the spirit of Africa. I aim to achieve the same effect with my culturally rich clothing, spreading exhilaration, individuality and unity through luxury African fashion. In this way, I hope to keep alive the spirit and legacy of Nganoh, imbued with serious and age-old messages from my homeland. For Soulemane, a pop-up event offers Nganoh a profitable and creative way to reach a wider audience than through his online retail store. The intimate setting for a designer to showcase a collection is a low risk way to engage consumers and create buzz around the brand. Grand Hyatt Vail is proud to support Nganoh as part of our ongoing Hyatt Loves Locals events, said Dan Johnson, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Vail. We are delighted to introduce Nganoh and showcase Soulemanes’ talent to our guests and neighbors. Our guests and the community appreciate and research local artisans, and we are delighted to offer them the opportunity not only to get to know Soulemane, but also the chance to experience his fashion designs. About Nganoh Founded by entrepreneur and designer Kadia Soulemane in 2020, Nganoh is a high-end online fashion store whose sole mission is to foster self-expression, inclusion, pride, community and joy through the dynamism of African fashion. Nganoh is a versatile collection of exquisite textiles and clothing sourced from talented artisans from across Africa, as well as African designers living in Europe and the United States. The brand is afro-chic meets the savoir-vivre of Colorado life. Each piece has been carefully hand selected for world class craftsmanship and top quality materials. For more information on Nganoh and upcoming fashion events, follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

