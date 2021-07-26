How Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten shone for Rangers in win over Real Madrid

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Steven Gerrard’s final match training session is over after the glamorous clash with Real Madrid. Next is Livingston on Saturday. (Photo: SNS)

The 1960 and 2002 European Cup winners in Hampden had already done so here at Ibrox on their only previous visit in 1963, and although there was no talent of the same caliber as Ferenc Puskas or Paco Gento this time, Ryan Kent’s cunning and Fashion goals Sakala and Cedric Itten had the home support in their seats in what will become a momentous victory for the Rangers.

The glamor of the La Liga giants might not have shone so brilliantly without the star names of Eden Hazard, Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior, but Carlo Ancelotti has still named ten internationalists with a combined selection of over 180 in his starting line-up Isco. , Marcelo and Luka Jovic among them, and a victory for Steven Gerrards, even in a challenge match, is not easy to rule out at the dawn of a new season.

It’s hard to determine which was more captivating in this friendly Rangers final of the pre-season preparations, the opposition of the big names at Real Madrid, the anticipation of the new six-day season or the growing return to normalcy in the stands. It could be a combination of all three with renewed vigor on and off the pitch.

Either way, it made for a night to remember.

The roar that greeted the emergence of the Tunnel Rangers and the strength of the team Steven Gerrard sent in was as if the real stuff was back. Flamethrowers and fireworks on an already hot Glasgow evening suggested this was no ordinary occasion with Los Blancos in town.

High octane number

The fireworks were thoughtfully put away before kick-off and the Rangers’ first 45 high-octane minutes.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.1211%"/> Real Madrid’s Marcelo (Photo by Denis Doyle / Getty Images) (Photo by Denis Doyle / Getty Images

As he hinted after Brighton held them to a scoreless draw on Saturday, the manager based his squad on who finished the game 24 hours earlier although Scott Wright retained his spot to the right of the l attack with new Fashion recruit Sakala Jr in the middle.

It was on the right that the greatest joy was found with Wright, James Tavernier and John Lundstram regularly finding routes between Brazilian left-back Marcelo and center-back Nacho – 78 international caps between them – but the Rangers have had the misfortune of not capitalizing before the break.

From the attempted kick over Sakalas at Lundstrams with barely 100 seconds played to Ryan Kent jumping three challenges shortly before half-time, Gerrard had his side on the front foot despite such illustrious opposition. and showed their quality.

Rodrygo regrouped by Steven Davis challenge and pushed the opening past Allan McGregor. He silenced Ibrox. This had been the visitors ‘first notable attack and it remained so for the next 15 minutes, as the Rangers’ response was immediate. Goldson had a header stuck on the line, he claimed with one hand, by Marcelo. Hagi saw a blocked shot after leaving Lucas Vazquez off guard and Sakala charged another again for a much closer corner, but the swarm of blue shirts looked dangerously fluid as they advanced against the iconic all-white opposition, despite the score.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:59.8571%"/> Rangers manager Steven Gerrard faced Carlo Ancelotti in a dugout. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

If this was the last year where the result didn’t matter much to Steven Gerrard, it was encouraging. But it got even better.

Cross-bar

Kent even hit the woodwork just before the half hour mark, after Wright stole Isco to the right and crossed for Sakala whose error fell nicely into the wingers path. It seemed harder to hit the crossbar from six yards and his attempt to redeem himself moments after by keeping a drive low and on target was beaten by Andreii Lunin, who was strewn with shots he dodged but didn’t. just couldn’t come together in a fairly frantic 45 minutes.

The second was slower to start as the sun cast longer shadows over Ibrox’s pitch, but the stands came to life after ten minutes as Sakala found the net and equalized in a role reversal from the first Reals game. Spain substitute Sergio Arribas had cleared an undisputed header from Marcelos ‘center moments earlier, but with Rangers’ next lead, the Zambian found the net by beating Lunin at his near post after Kamaras through the ball.

Immediately Rangers made changes to an alternate 4-2-3-1 formation with Tavernier higher and Nathan Patterson and invited Madrid to join them more. Buccaneer’s first half had calmed down and as the pace slackened and substitute breaks increased, a draw seemed an acceptable outcome for all parties until Nacho was given a red card for a second offense. to book, catching Glen Kamara high with a challenge.

The Rangers immediately felt the advantage and within two minutes.

It could have been a friendly match, but it was celebrated as if it mattered by the enthusiastic and socially aloof crowd when Cedric Ittens pulled on the spin to beat Lunin after a ball from Steven Davis. It’s not every day that Scottish football fans celebrate victories against Real Madrid, and even more so after a year of absence. They’re going to savor it, and they did.

The meeting was also billed as a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Rangers, 58 years since the parties last met. The Galacticos may not have been featured, but Rangers fans will still remember that performance against a strong side in 58 years, finally returning to Ibrox and beating mighty Real Madrid.

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier (Jones 72), Helander (Simpson 46), Goldson (Balogun 84), Barisic (Bassey 60), Lundstram (Kamara 46), Davis (Kelly 85), Hagi (Patterson), Wright (Arfield 46), Kent (Middleton 60), Sakala (Itten 60).Alternates: McCrorie.

Real Madrid CF: Lunin, Nacho, Marcelo, Vazquez, Jovic (Arribas 46), Odriozola, Isco, Odegaard, Rodrygo, Victor Chust, Blanco. Alternates: Luis Lopez, Fuidas, Gila, Gutierrez, Morante, Marvin, Dotor.