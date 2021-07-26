Emily Miller turns heads in revealing green mini dress at dinner with Tabitha Clifft

They rose to fame on the Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle.

And Emily Miller, 27, wowed in a very revealing green minidress during a dinner with stunning co-star Tabitha Clifft at Novikov in Mayfair on Sunday.

The beauties turned heads as they walked to the restaurant in stunning sets.

Emily’s dress was accented with a rough skirt and a wrap top.

She teamed her bodycon dress with brown heels and a Burberry chain shoulder bag.

She accessorized herself with gold earrings and her glam makeup showcased her naturally flawless features.

Tabitha looked amazing in a white corset with fringes and khaki green shorts.

She completed her look with white lace-up heels and large silver earrings.

The outing comes after Emily and her co-star Cam Holmes, 24, revealed they had sex seven times a day for a week at the end of the show.

The couple had an instant connection from the moment they walked into the villa and admitted they got a little carried away once they were finally able to sleep together.

Speaking on the PrettyLittleThing Podcast, Emily and Cam revealed that their friends were “worried” about them and told them their sex lives might be “a bit too much.”

During the revealing episode, the couple, who were finally able to reveal their relationship this month after the show aired, revealed that they joined the club mile high on their way home from Turks and Caicos where the show was filmed.

They also opened up about their instant sexual attraction, explaining that they had planned a scorching night in the bedroom the day they met.

But Cam said they were “drained” when their plans were disrupted after finding out they were in fact on Too Hot To Handle and expected to be celibate during retirement.

Cam said: “We had an instant connection which wasn’t shown so much in the first episode, but instantly we were drawn to each other which made it a lot harder.

“The show you see is for one day whereas for us it was three or four days. So yeah, by that point we were high and ready to go, then Lana was a good old c *** block.

The cheeky duo got a little sneaky when asked if they’d managed to sneak up on a secret date that cameras and Lana failed to spot.

Commenting on the subject, they said, “Everyone has their own little stories with things they got away with on the show, we don’t really know how true they are.”

And, while the couple have been happily together since February, they admitted they had a fight after Emily finally got to watch episode four of the show, which saw Cam grow closer to Christina.

Emily said: “We had our first fight over episode four when he went on a date with Christina, we were actually doing something for work, we were a prime minister.

“I was watching him in the queue because I just had to watch him and I lost him. I knew it was going to happen, but actually watching it is a different thing.

It hit me like a ton of bricks and he didn’t handle it very well either, he kept saying baby, forget it, it happened six months ago. I needed him to grab me and reassure me and say “I love you so much”.

Emily admitted that watching Cam on the date with Christina while she was retired was a difficult experience.

She said: “When I peeked over that wall and stared at them like a hawk on that date, I was like it was the end because I know it’s for me and Cam that we are made. I was sincerely sorry.

“Watching them walk arm in arm was not a pleasant sight for a girl. Yeah, it pulled on the cords of my heart, I’ve been through wars a bit, haven’t I.

The couple also assured fans of the show that the scenes were “100% real,” but sometimes had to re-film conversations they had while having lunch or dinner.

They said, “When were having lunch or dinner or whatever, we would obviously have a lot of conversations with each other and we would have to rehearse things in front of the camera, so the producers would be like the cameras weren’t rolling, you have to repeat that again. .

“In the end, they had to split us up because we talked too much at dinner time and they were annoyed, so they had to split us up to save the conversation. We were like naughty kids who always broke up.