USA men beat Japan 15-13 in water polo opener # Tokyo2020





TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES 2020 Just a day after the Americans handed Japan their record-breaking first loss, the Americans followed suit, beating the Japanese 15-13 in their opener of the group stage. There are 12 teams in the tournament. The United States is in Group A along with Japan, Greece, Hungary, Italy and South Africa. Group B is made up of Australia, Montenegro, Serbia, Spain, Croatia and Kazakhstan. Three of Rio’s last four teams are in Group B. Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro are all in the same group, while Italy is alone in Group A. Serbia beat Croatia in the final and l Italy won the bronze medal by beating Montenegro 12-10. Neither Japan nor the United States made it out of the group stage at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Japan finished last in Group A, having lost all 5 matches, and the United States finished 5th out of 6 teams. Today’s game was a tie game for both teams, which made it a tough game for both countries. They were tied after the first quarter, when Japan took the lead to lead at halftime. The United States took over in the third quarter and maintained their lead throughout the end of the match. The game’s top scorer was Alex Bowen of the United States. He scored a penalty, counterattack, action shot and two more shots for a total of 5 goals. Goalkeeper Drew Holland blocked 9 of 22 Japanese shots. On the opposing side, Katsuyuki Tanamura stopped 11 of 26 shots. Yusuke Inaba, Mitsuaki Shiga and Seiya Adachi each scored 3 goals. Spain beat the 2016 Olympic gold medalists in their first game of the tournament. Spain scored 13 goals against 12 for Serbia. This was in part thanks to excellent defense in the last minute of the game. Serbia got an extra player shot that could have tied the score, but goalkeeper Alberto Munarriz Egana was solid in goal to keep the win. The Serbs recovered the rebound but Spain stole the ball and missed the time for the victory. Serbia were dominant in the man-up situation, scoring on 9 of 11 occasions, but 13 exclusion fouls, leading to 8 Spanish goals and 3 expulsions, ended up being too difficult for the Serbs to overcome. Italy, bronze medalists in 2016, crushed South Africa 21-2. The Italians scored two goals in the first quarter and flew from there. At the end of the first half, they won 10-2. They scored 11 more goals in the second half of the game. Hungary and Greece also had an exciting game, with Greece scoring midway through the final quarter and holding on to defeat the Hungarians 10-9. Croatia left no doubt about the quality of their play. The 2016 finalists handed Kazakhstan a 23-7 defeat. The 23 of their 26 shots found the back of the opponent’s net. Montenegro beat Australia 15-10 in their opener. They followed the Australians by a goal at the end of the first and second quarters, then passed them to win at the end. CLASSIFICATION OF GROUP A: GROUP B RANKING: The United States will face South Africa in the next match, which is on Monday, July 26 at 8:00 p.m. local time. TOP SCORERS: Alex Bowen (United States) – 5

Francesco Di Fulvio (ITA) – 5

Maro Jokovic (CRO) – 5

Luka Bukic (CRO) – 4

Alberto Munarriz Egana (ESP) – 4

Aleksa Ukropina (MNE) – 4 GOALKEEPER STATISTICS (% BLOCKED): Gianmarco Nicosia (ITA) – 100%

Emmanouil Zerdevas (GRE) – 63%

Marco Del Lungo (ITA) – 60%

Marko Bijac (CRO) – 56%

Branislav Mitrovic (SRB) – 48%

