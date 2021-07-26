Fashion
Fashion for Rent Improves Business Sustainability for Country Road and Witchery
Ceremonies and special occasions were once meant to rent out fashionable clothing, but everyday fashion basics are popping up in this niche market, in part because customers worry about the environmental impact. in fashion and in part because people like to try before they buy.
The Country Road Group, Country Road and Witchery labels have joined forces with the GlamCorners clothing rental service as part of the group’s sustainable development plan, The Good Business Journey. The plan sees the two brands and their customers reduce their fashion footprint by renting clothes that reduce manufacturing waste and environmental impact in its supply chain, and by reducing unused clothing.
Witchery’s marketing manager Nicky Rowsell said the clothing rental label business aims to improve sustainability and deliver an offering that complements its retail sales.
Partnering with GlamCorner to extend the life cycle of witchcraft styles through the rental market is an exciting step forward in supporting the circular economy and ensuring that we not only reduce our impact, but also positively impact it. environment, ”she said. Marketing director.
GlamCorner rents clothing through one-off rental and monthly subscription service. Surveys of her customers show they only wear 40 percent of their wardrobes, 52 percent are unhappy with fashion purchases, and 57 percent think a new top is no longer relevant after a year. With textile production contributing 10% of global carbon emissions, GlamCorner said that clothing rental reduces energy based on the idea that GlamCorner rents an item of clothing on average 20 times or more.
The Good Business Journey is designed to help the Country Road Group explore ways to become more sustainable and circular as a business. Up to 90% of Witcherys clothing, for example, has at least one sustainability attribute, thanks to initiatives such as sourcing leather through the Leather Working Group and using cotton assessed by the Better Cotton Initiative. , as well as organic linens.
In summer, the Witcherys swim collection will be created entirely from recycled polyester from plastic bottles, industrial waste and even used clothing.
