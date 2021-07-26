ASOS Multi-Position Dress Goes Viral After UK Influencer Lydia Rose Shows 12 Different Ways To Wear It

A budget dress that costs less than a takeout pizza has gone viral on social media thanks to its remarkable versatility.

The $ 20 (AUD) ‘Halter Cross Front Mini Dress’ from fast fashion site ASOS can be worn 12 ways by twisting the straps into different silhouettes.

Made from a viscose and elastane jersey-like material, the bodycon evening dress can be designed as a mini or midi, one-shoulder, cold-shoulder, cap sleeves, plunging neckline or open back – whatever you decide at night.

British influencer Lydia Rose showcased her potential in a recent Instagram video, showing fans how to arrange the fabric to look like a completely different dress every time you wear it.

How would you wear yours? The $ 20 (AUD) Halter Crisscross Front Mini Dress from ASOS Quick Fashion website (pictured) can be worn 12 ways by twisting the straps into different silhouettes

The clip, which has amassed 39,831 likes since it went live on July 13, has garnered dozens of rapturous responses.

“I am so impressed,” wrote one viewer.

‘Wow !!!’ added a second, while a third tagged her friend and said, “We need this!”

Others praised ASOS for creating an affordable piece that can be recycled into different looks – a rare feat from a fast fashion retailer.

The now viral video sparked a scramble for the dress, which sold in all sizes except size 18.

And that’s not the only piece of an ecommerce platform gaining attention on Instagram this month.

British influencer Lydia Rose (pictured) showcased the dress’s potential in a recent Instagram video

The blogger showed fans how to arrange the fabric to look like a completely different dress every time you wear it

Last week, Australian bikini model Hannah Polites stunned fans by wearing the same midi dress for $ 69.95 in photos taken during and after her third pregnancy.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share side-by-side snaps, the first captured while she was 38 weeks pregnant and the second four weeks after giving birth to her son, Oakleigh Banks.

The Queensland model, who also works as a midwife, wore the same buttoned beige midi dress in both photos to show how she fits her drastically different shapes on a t-shirt.

’38 weeks in [to] four weeks out. Still the same sleeping little crumpet he was inside, ” Ms Polites wrote in the caption.

The post quickly elicited incredulous responses.

Australian bikini model Hannah Polites stunned fans with these photos taken during (left) and after her third pregnancy (right) with her son, Oakleigh Banks

Fans were amazed at how the dress accommodated Ms. Polites’ changing physique, with a woman raving about the quality of the buttons strong enough to withstand the pressure of her baby bump.

“What a brand of dress is this! The integrity of these buttons !!!! ‘ she commented.

Ms Polites replied that the dress was designed by Sydney label Esther and Co.

The ‘Audrie’ dress is available to order in the maternity section of the brand’s website, but only extra small sizes are left in stock.

Another woman said the photos were “amazing”, while others marveled at Ms Polites’ postpartum figure.

“Girl, you have great genes in your family because very few women bounce that fast like that!” We wrote.

A second added: “Women’s bodies are just amazing.”