how female athletes take control of their sportswear

Women’s dress codes in sport are determined by traditions that are both outdated and gendered. Their outfits have long attempted to reconcile notions of femininity with athleticism, but this process has made women objects to be admired rather than valued for their athletic skills.

However, there is a recent rebellion in the ranks. Slowly, female athletes are pushing back against outdated uniform regulations and demanding athletics take priority over aesthetics.





Read more: Most expensive, greatest gender parity, most sports: Tokyo Olympics in numbers





A long history of discomfort

Where now the emphasis seems to be on revealing women’s bodies, it was once the opposite. In the 19th century, when upper-middle-class women were finally allowed to participate in games such as lawn tennis, their attire was suitably feminine, modest, and designed to attract a potential husband rather than improving their athleticism. Undoubtedly, their corsets and maxi dresses would have severely limited their ability to split and jump on the court like female tennis players do today.

At the turn of the 20th century, physical education began to contribute to the reform of women’s clothing for physical activities. the swim briefs and tunic freed the body from constraint clothing such as corsets and bodices.

Although it may seem gradual, the barrel shape of the new uniform bodies of young women carefully hidden. All signs of developing sexuality were effectively camouflaged, preserving their modesty for future maternal roles in society.

Women always fight against conventions

Sportswomen today still navigate dress code conventions, but they are starting to openly oppose them. Just this month, the Norwegian women’s beach handball team fined for inappropriate clothing during the European Championships in Bulgaria. This was because they were playing in shorts, as opposed to the required skinny bikini bottoms, which should be fitted and cut at an upward angle to the top of the leg and have a maximum side width of 10cm, according to the Regulations of the International Handball Federation 2014.

Men’s beach handball teams have always been allowed to wear shorts. After unsuccessfully asking to replace the bikini bottom with shorts, the Norwegian women’s team took matters into their own hands when they reached the bronze medal game against Spain. Although they were threatened with a fine or disqualification by the European Handball Federation, they opted to make a statement and wear shorts that were elastic up to the thighs.

This resulted in a team fine of 1,500 euros (A $ 2,393). The Norwegian federation agreed to pay the fine on behalf of the players as a sign of support.

There were similar protests over the dress code for female athletes at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Switzerland this year. German gymnasts decided to take a stand against their sexualization by donning full body suits. It all started with Sarah Voss show, who was quickly followed by two of his teammates.

The decision to cover their entire body was a premeditated decision. It received the full support of the German Federation (DTB), which advised female athletes to always feel comfortable in their clothes.

The full body suit, although rarely seen in women’s competitive gymnastics (unless there are religious reasons for wearing it), is in fact in accordance with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). rules. Competitors are permitted to wear a leotard (one piece leotard with full length legs from hip to ankle), provided it is of elegant design.

Flexibility is therefore apparent in some dress codes in women’s sport, but certainly not in all. Voss and his team seized the opportunity to compete as elite athletes in a uniform that best complemented their physical prowess.

Their right to choose what to wear definitely helped them feel more comfortable during the performance. It should be noted that gymnastics has been a sport rife with abuse scandals.





Read more: Tokyo Olympics supposed to be a ‘benchmark for gender equality’ Are the Games really a victory for women?





Focus on sporting prowess

The examples of handball and gymnastics show how women, as initiates within the sports institution, begin to question the way their bodies are presented and controlled by sports federations.

This opens the way for more sportswomen to oppose dress codes based on archaic ideas of what women should look like, often through the eyes of men.

Although women’s athletic performance has historically been hindered and sexualized, sportswomen are finally deciding how their bodies are regulated by what they wear.

Perhaps we can now focus on their athleticism and contribution to the sport.