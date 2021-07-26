Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer stunned in wedding dress

Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress is one for the books.

Niece of Princess Diana stunned in a gorgeous wedding dress, designed by Dolce & Gabbana, in a photo shared Sunday by the Italian designer on Instagram. “A preview of #AltaModa dresses created exclusively by Dolce & Gabbana for @ kitty.spencer on the most important day of her life,” read the caption. “The looks include a Victorian-inspired lace wedding dress.”

In the photo, the 30-year-old socialite, whose father is Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, is perfectly balanced in the Victorian-inspired wedding dress, which featured a high neck and a floor-length veil.

The luxury fashion house has designed more looks for Lady Kitty’s big day, including an “Illusion embroidered sky blue tulle dress and cape with flowers in cross stitch. “

Lady Kitty’s engagement to fashion millionaire businessman Michael Lewis, 62, was announced in January 2020. The two have been in a relationship for more than two years, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Lady Kitty accessorized the strapless baby blue tulle dress with a diamond necklace with pink gemstones with earrings and a matching ring.

Sharing a video clip of the bride trying on the different looks, Dolce & Gabbana wrote in the caption that the exclusive handmade dresses celebrated the “beauty of the bride” and the “passion for #AltaModa and the absolute joy of the occasion. “