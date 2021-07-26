Fashion: summer’s hottest sandal trends, from flats to strappy heels







Clarks Flatform Double Buckle Hot Pink Suede Sandals, £ 59, available at Freemans The HOT weather is (finally) here, lockdown rules are loosening and opportunities for fun outings open up, meaning a pair of stylish sandals should be at the top of your summer shopping list. Whether you are looking for comfortable flats for strolling on vacation or glam heels for a special occasion, these are the summer sandal trends to know this season … Platforms Do you want the comfort of Crocs or Birkenstocks but with a trendy and avant-garde edge? Platforms are the answer. With chunky, stacked soles and sturdy straps, these sporty sandals will become your daily staple at home or on vacation.

Hush Cersie cotton-poplin midi dress, £ 79; Eden shoulder bag, £ 59; Woodstock sandals, £ 69, available at Hush

Dune Kazy Tan Padded Wedge Sandals, £ 85, available at Dune (clothing, stylist’s own) Clogs The models walked the spring / summer 21 catwalks with very heavy clogs. Fortunately, the Dutch-inspired Main Street designs are of a slightly more delicate variety. With mid heels, these Seventies-style sandals are perfect to pair with loose jeans, denim shorts or a flowing midi skirt.

Oliver Bonas Sparkle Jacquard Navy Polka Dot Ruffle Maxi Dress, £ 89.50; Kitty Clogs Studio Mid Dansare Gold Leather Sandals, £ 129, available at Oliver Bonas

George Padded Heel Clogs at Asda Tan, £ 18, available from George 90s sandals The ’90s revival shows no signs of slowing down, with cute stiletto heels and pumps trotting the runways at Prada, Lanvin and Rejina Pyo. Mules are another big trend this season, but if mini tapered stilettos aren’t your thing, go for a flared block heel.

Steve Madden Thai sandals, £ 81, available at Revolve

Office Makeover Knot Mules Coral, £ 40 (was £ 49), available from Office Strappy Buckle up – literally – for another ’90s-inspired trend. Perfect for the holidays, summer’s highest heels feature sexy spaghetti straps that wrap around your ankles. In shiny metallic tones and vibrant colors, these glamorous stiletto heel sandals are made for going out.

Aldo Glaosa Orange, £ 70, available at Aldo

River Island Gold Strappy Flare Heel Sandals, £ 50, available from River Island

