Love Island: Laura Whitmore shows off her legs in an elegant black dress

Laura Whitmore wowed Love Island fans as she showcased her enviable legs at the Aftersun welcome on Sunday.

The 36-year-old presenter looked sensational as she was dazzled during her presentation duties wearing an all-black bodycon dress.

And making sure to delight avid fans of the ITV2 reality series, Laura revealed at the end of the spin-off that she was set to return to Mallorca just in time for Casa Amor.

Putting on a sizzling screen, Laura’s left arm and shoulder were left bare with part of the dress having been cut out, while she also showed off her enviable legs.

Laura went for a vibrant shade of scarlet lipstick and a softer tone of pink on her nails.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, with a black ribbon in her hair and a selection of finger rings.

Love Island fans don’t know why Laura has barely been seen in the villa since the show’s first episode.

Disclosure: Reading the on-air text message, Laura said, “Laura, it’s time to head to the island for Casa Amor. Let the fun begin! “

The presenter – who would be paid 600,000 for the host – has not been present for any of the dumpings that have occurred so far and has only presented 12 minutes of the program in the past three weeks.

However, at the end of the Sunday afternoon, Laura confirmed that she was about to return to the villa as she received a text on the show.

‘#PackYourBags #TwoVillasAreBetterThanOne #NewLocationNewTemptation #HaveYouHadAPCRTest #HaveYouFilledOutYourPassengerLocatorForm #AreYouDoubleJabbed’

Animated: Laura looked like she was having fun as she hosted the Sunday edition of Aftersun

Guest: On the show, Laura was joined by musician Ella Eyre to discuss the final installment of the reality show

After fans had already taken to social media to discuss Laura’s notable absence from the villa, she took to her Instagram story to explain that the pandemic was making it difficult to arrive in Mallorca.

Elsewhere on Aftersun, Laura was joined by musician Ella Eyre to discuss the final installment of the reality show.

Ella looked gorgeous in a vibrant multi-colored ensemble.

Appearing on Sunday night’s Aftersun show, Ella wore a matching three-piece outfit consisting of an open-front shirt, tiny shorts and a strapless crop top.

Color Coordinated: All three garments were covered with a bright floral pattern created by a mix of different shades of pink, orange and blue

All three garments were covered with a bright floral pattern created by a mixture of different shades of pink, orange and blue.

At her feet, Ella wore a pair of plain white canvas sneakers, with the nuances of her outfit.

Accessorizing her ensemble, Ella wore a selection of gold jewelry, including two necklaces and chain bracelets on each of her wrists.

Love Island continues on ITV2 Monday at 9 p.m. ET.