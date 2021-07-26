Fashion
Love Island: Laura Whitmore shows off her legs in an elegant black dress
Laura Whitmore wowed Love Island fans as she showcased her enviable legs at the Aftersun welcome on Sunday.
The 36-year-old presenter looked sensational as she was dazzled during her presentation duties wearing an all-black bodycon dress.
And making sure to delight avid fans of the ITV2 reality series, Laura revealed at the end of the spin-off that she was set to return to Mallorca just in time for Casa Amor.
Love Island: Laura Whitmore flashed her legs in an elegant black dress as she hosted the Sunday edition of Aftersun
Putting on a sizzling screen, Laura’s left arm and shoulder were left bare with part of the dress having been cut out, while she also showed off her enviable legs.
Laura went for a vibrant shade of scarlet lipstick and a softer tone of pink on her nails.
She kept her accessories to a minimum, with a black ribbon in her hair and a selection of finger rings.
Love Island fans don’t know why Laura has barely been seen in the villa since the show’s first episode.
Gorgeous: The blonde beauty revealed at the end of the spinoff that she was set to return to Mallorca just in time for Casa Amor
Stunning: The 36-year-old presenter looked stunning as she began her presentation duties wearing an all-black bodycon dress
Radiant: Laura went for a vibrant shade of scarlet lipstick and a softer tone of pink on her nails
Shock: At the end of Sunday’s Aftersun episode, Laura received a text on the show
Disclosure: Reading the on-air text message, Laura said, “Laura, it’s time to head to the island for Casa Amor. Let the fun begin! “
The presenter – who would be paid 600,000 for the host – has not been present for any of the dumpings that have occurred so far and has only presented 12 minutes of the program in the past three weeks.
However, at the end of the Sunday afternoon, Laura confirmed that she was about to return to the villa as she received a text on the show.
Reading the on-air text message Laura said, “Laura, it’s time to head to the island for Casa Amor Let the fun begin!
‘#PackYourBags #TwoVillasAreBetterThanOne #NewLocationNewTemptation #HaveYouHadAPCRTest #HaveYouFilledOutYourPassengerLocatorForm #AreYouDoubleJabbed’
Radiant: Her left arm and shoulder were left bare with part of the dress cut out, while she also flashed her enviable legs
Animated: Laura looked like she was having fun as she hosted the Sunday edition of Aftersun
Guest: On the show, Laura was joined by musician Ella Eyre to discuss the final installment of the reality show
After fans had already taken to social media to discuss Laura’s notable absence from the villa, she took to her Instagram story to explain that the pandemic was making it difficult to arrive in Mallorca.
Elsewhere on Aftersun, Laura was joined by musician Ella Eyre to discuss the final installment of the reality show.
Ella looked gorgeous in a vibrant multi-colored ensemble.
Appearing on Sunday night’s Aftersun show, Ella wore a matching three-piece outfit consisting of an open-front shirt, tiny shorts and a strapless crop top.
Fashion statement: Appearing on Sunday night’s Aftersun show, Ella wore a matching three-piece outfit consisting of an open-front shirt, cropped shorts and a strapless crop top
Color Coordinated: All three garments were covered with a bright floral pattern created by a mix of different shades of pink, orange and blue
All three garments were covered with a bright floral pattern created by a mixture of different shades of pink, orange and blue.
At her feet, Ella wore a pair of plain white canvas sneakers, with the nuances of her outfit.
Accessorizing her ensemble, Ella wore a selection of gold jewelry, including two necklaces and chain bracelets on each of her wrists.
Love Island continues on ITV2 Monday at 9 p.m. ET.
Laughing: On her feet, Ella wore a pair of plain white canvas sneakers, complemented by the nuances of her outfit
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9824469/Love-Island-Laura-Whitmore-flashes-legs-sleek-black-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]